Hall Of Fame Broadcaster Joe Castiglione Announces Retirement

The Hall of Fame radio voice of the Boston Red Sox for over four decades announced Sunday that 2024 will be his last season in the broadcast booth, WBZ reported.

Joe Castiglione, 77, broadcast his first Red Sox game in 1983, making his 42-year play-by-play tenure behind the mic the longest in team history, according to WBZ.

The franchise will honor the broadcaster who called the final outs of the club’s four World Series victories between 2004-2018 during the team’s final home game Sept. 29, the outlet reported. (RELATED: Longtime TV Broadcaster Tom Larson Dies At 84)

#BREAKING: #RedSox broadcaster Joe Castiglione announces retirement after 2024 season https://t.co/up8pmuqF3w — WBZ Boston Sports (@wbzsports) September 15, 2024

Castiglione joined the Red Sox television broadcast Sunday after making his retirement announcement to his radio fans.

“After 42 seasons and, I think, somewhere about 6,500 games I’ve decided that, to retire from a regular broadcast schedule,” Castiglione told viewers. “You don’t normally get the opportunity in baseball, and certainly not in broadcasting, to decide when because it’s usually done for you. And the other thing is you want to go out when you still have your fastball.”

“We love him, and we wish him nothing but the best.” Alex Cora on Joe Castiglione’s retirement pic.twitter.com/3xd0SjfIig — NESN (@NESN) September 15, 2024

Castiglione said that it’s time to spend more time with his wife of 53 years and their grandkids.

“My grandkids would like me at their games a little bit more,” he said.

The Red Sox have made Castiglione an honorary ambassador and he hinted he’ll be around to fill-in in the broadcast booth “when the need arises.”

“While I will miss the daily interactions with baseball people and talking to the fans of Red Sox Nation, I think this is the right decision for my family and myself,” Castiglione said in a release announcing the news, WBZ reported.

The Red Sox inducted Castiglione into the team’s Hall of Fame in 2014, and in 2022 the club named Fenway Park’s home radio booth the “Joe Castiglione Booth,” according to WBZ.