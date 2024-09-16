Editorial

Caitlin Clark Continues Historic Season As She Breaks WNBA Rookie Scoring Record

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - SEPTEMBER 13: Caitlin Clark #22 of the Indiana Fever celebrates a basket during the second half of a game against the Las Vegas Aces at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on September 13, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Just Caitlin Clark doing Caitlin Clark things!

It doesn’t matter if it’s on the court or in the business realm, Caitlin Clark has been changing up the WNBA history books, and doing it by herself. Well, she kept that going Sunday with an absolutely glorious performance for the last home game of the 2024 regular season at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. (RELATED: ‘The Caitlin Clark Effect’ Is So Massive That It’s Out Here Competing Against The NFL For Television Ratings)

Taking on the Dallas Wings in a Sunday afternoon thriller, Clark broke a massive rookie record, probably the biggest one that you can accomplish. And that is the WNBA rookie scoring record that was previously held by Seimone Augustus.

The fashion that Clark earned the record in was spectacular as well, hitting a three-pointer to tally 745 points. It passed Augustus’ mark of 744, which was set back in 2006 when she was a rookie for the Minnesota Lynx.

And just check out the Clarkonomics while we’re at it, goodness gracious.

Just another day in the life of Caitlin Clark.