Caitlin Clark Continues Historic Season As She Breaks WNBA Rookie Scoring Record

Just Caitlin Clark doing Caitlin Clark things!

It doesn’t matter if it’s on the court or in the business realm, Caitlin Clark has been changing up the WNBA history books, and doing it by herself. Well, she kept that going Sunday with an absolutely glorious performance for the last home game of the 2024 regular season at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. (RELATED: ‘The Caitlin Clark Effect’ Is So Massive That It’s Out Here Competing Against The NFL For Television Ratings)

Taking on the Dallas Wings in a Sunday afternoon thriller, Clark broke a massive rookie record, probably the biggest one that you can accomplish. And that is the WNBA rookie scoring record that was previously held by Seimone Augustus.

The fashion that Clark earned the record in was spectacular as well, hitting a three-pointer to tally 745 points. It passed Augustus’ mark of 744, which was set back in 2006 when she was a rookie for the Minnesota Lynx.

CAITLIN CLARK WITH THE ALMOST TURNOVER INTO A THREEEE. SHE PASSES THE GREAT SEIMONE AUGUSTUS FOR MOST TOTAL POINTS IN A ROOKIE SEASON pic.twitter.com/Jpp0Pr7POs — correlation (@nosyone4) September 15, 2024

adding to her historic rookie campaign, Caitlin Clark broke the @WNBA rookie single-season scoring record set by Seimone Augustus 18 years ago. “She’s a bonafide hooper.” pic.twitter.com/JSthOREvZa — Indiana Fever (@IndianaFever) September 15, 2024

And just check out the Clarkonomics while we’re at it, goodness gracious.

Caitlin Clark’s box office appeal is UNMATCHED. 📈 The attendance numbers for the Fever are through the roof! WNBA fans are pouring in to watch the rookie sensation, and no other star comes close. (Via @WNBA) pic.twitter.com/b4DSzd4kHR — OutKick (@Outkick) September 15, 2024

Just another day in the life of Caitlin Clark.