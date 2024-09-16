Carolina Panthers Bench Bryce Young For Andy Dalton After Disastrous 0-2 Start

We have major developments coming out of Charlotte!

The Carolina Panthers have made the move to bench their franchise quarterback Bryce Young and are replacing him with veteran Andy Dalton, with the change becoming effective this Sunday when the Panthers take on the Las Vegas Raiders. (RELATED: Philadelphia Eagles’ Fanbase Proves That They’re One Of The Best In The NFL Despite Being The Most Hated)

According to a report Monday from NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero, sources said Carolina head coach Dave Canales reviewed game footage following a disastrous 0-2 start to the campaign, ultimately coming to the conclusion that a change needed to be done.

A former superstar out of the University of Alabama, Young was taken in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Panthers with the No. 1 overall pick. Since that time, however, Young has done nothing but struggle in the league. And to make it even crazier, the ex-college standout was benched by Carolina after only 18 career starts.

Sources: The #Panthers are benching former No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young and starting veteran Andy Dalton beginning this week. Coach Dave Canales has repeatedly said “Bryce is our quarterback.” But with the season quickly slipping away, Canales decided to make a change. pic.twitter.com/jTYawQCi2C — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) September 16, 2024

It’s hard to blame Dave Canales for making this move.

Two games in, and the Panthers have suffered blowouts in both, and their offense has only scored a total of 13 points in those contests. It’s atrocious.

Now don’t get me wrong, I don’t see Andy Dalton being Carolina’s savior or anything, but I do see a hell of a lot more offensive production than what we’ve been seeing from them.