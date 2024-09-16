VP Debate Host CBS News’ Leadership Is Riddled With Democratic Donors

The leadership of CBS News, the network set to host 2024’s only vice presidential debate, is rife with Democratic donors, FEC records show.
In what could be the last debate of the election cycle, Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance and Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz are set to face off on Oct. 1 in a vice presidential debate hosted by CBS News. Leadership of the network and its parent company, Paramount, have previously made donations to the Biden and Harris campaigns and numerous other Democrats, according to public records reviewed by the Daily Caller. (RELATED: Trump Says He Will Not Debate Harris Again)
Among those who have donated to Democrats is Charles E. Phillips Jr., a member of Paramount’s board of directors. Between 2020 and 2023, Phillips donated $100,000 each to Biden, Harris and Pelosi’s victory fund, FEC records show.
Judith A. McHale, another member of Paramount’s board who chairs the compensation committee, donated $47,900 to the Biden Victory Fund in May of 2023, $50,000 to the Biden Victory Fund in 2020 and more than $150,000 to the Democratic National Committee, according to public records. McHale has also donated tens of thousands of dollars to support various Democratic candidates and groups including Pennsylvania Senators Bob Casey and John Fetterman and the Pennsylvania Democratic Party.
Linda Griego, a member of the Paramount board of directors and the compensation and governance committees, also appears to also be a Democratic donor. Thousands of dollars have been given to Democrats by a “Linda Griego” from New Mexico in recent years, including more than $10,000 to the Biden Victory Fund, FEC records show. Records list the donor’s occupation as a retired executive, and she revealed she moved to Santa Fe, New Mexico, in early 2020.
In the 2020 election cycle, George Cheeks, the CEO of Paramount Global and president and CEO of CBS, donated $400 to Biden’s campaign, $200 to the Biden Victory Fund, $100 to the Pennsylvania Democratic party and to Democratic Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff, according to FEC records. Wendy McMahon, the president and CEO of CBS News and Television Stations, donated $3,050 to Biden for President and $3,050 to the Biden Victory Fund in 2020, public records show. At the time, McMahon was at ABC News. She has not made any donations since making the jump to CBS.