Charlamagne Teams Up With Caller To Roast Harris For Being Too ‘On-Script’ During First Solo TV Interview

A caller and radio host Charlamagne Tha God on Monday both ridiculed Vice President Kamala Harris’ overly scripted answer during a Friday interview with 6ABC Philadelphia’s Action News.

Anchor Brian Taff questioned Harris on her “specific” strategies to improve affordability for Americans, but the vice president began her answer by rambling about her middle-class upbringing instead of answering the query. The caller, Dave, and Charlamagne, on “The Breakfast Club,” criticized Harris for delivering what seemed to be pre-prepared lines rather than just answering Taff’s question. (RELATED: Kamala Harris Used To Think Border Wall Was ‘Un-American.’ Now She Supports It.)

LISTEN:

“I was calling about that interview … Kamala bombed over the weekend .. in Philly … 11 minutes long, and she came out with the same spiel,” Dave said. “‘Whatchu gon’ do for the economy?’ ‘Um, well, I was raised in a middle-class’ — fam, we didn’t ask you that.”

“I agree with you wholeheartedly; I’m not gon’ say it was a bomb … two things that’s a problem here. She hasn’t done a lot of interviews, so every interview she do is gon’ be super scrutinized,” Charlamagne said. “And number two, there’s no need for you to be that on-script in a conversation … The guy said, ‘Name two things for me that y’all are going to do for the economy’ or something like that. That was not the time to go into the script about being raised in the middle class. Just tell the two things.”

Taff’s first asked Harris to name “one or two specific things” she plans to do to bring down costs for Americans.

“I’ll start with this. I grew up a middle-class kid. My mother raised my sister and me. She worked very hard, she was able to finally save up enough money to buy our first house when I was a teenager,” she said. “I grew up in a community of hardworking people, you know, construction workers and nurses and teachers.”

“I tried to explain to some people who may not have had the same experience, you know, a lot of people will relate to this. You know, I grew up in a neighborhood of folks who were very proud of their lawn, you know,” Harris added. “And I was raised to believe and to know that all people deserve dignity. And that we as Americans have a beautiful character.”

The vice president eventually noted some economic policies she plans to implement, including tax credits for housing developers, down payment assistance for home buyers and a tax deduction for small businesses start-ups.

Harris also avoided directly addressing her numerous policy changes when ABC News anchor Linsey Davis provided her the opportunity to do so during her recent debate against former President Donald Trump. The vice president discussed her “middle class” background while explaining how her “values have not changed” despite her policy flip-flops.

Harris has often stuck to scripted remarks since launching her campaign on July 21, giving just two sit-down interviews and participating in one presidential debate. The vice president has not held an official press conference during her campaign, according to Fox News.

Democratic strategist James Carville during a Thursday podcast appeared to recommend Harris to take a blend of “planted” and unrehearsed questions during public speaking events to seem more impressive, without making it “evident” she was aware of some of the queries.

