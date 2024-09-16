Chicago White Sox Plan To Slash Their Payroll In 2025 Which Could Lead To Even Darker Times: REPORT

Man… Tough times in the Southside.

Only time will tell if the 2024 edition of the Chicago White Sox breaks the record for defeats in a season, but one thing is for sure: They’re pure trash and the franchise is in a state of chaos. In 2023, they finished with a horrendous 61-101 record, and now here in ’24, they’re on pace to get an extra 23 losses.

Yeah, it’s been pretty bad, so it’s not the most surprising news in the world that the White Sox have plans to slash their payroll for the 2025 campaign, according to a report from USA Today’s Bob Nightengale. Nightengale also reports that the cuts on the Sox budget are because of “sustaining substantial losses in revenue” in 2024. (RELATED: Red Sox’s James Paxton Planning On Retirement After Suffering Season-Ending Calf Injury: REPORT)

The White Sox have seen their average attendance drop from 24th to 27th in the MLB rankings, shifting from a 21,405 crowd size to 17,959 per contest, according to ESPN.

They’re current payroll is at $134.4 million, having only $35.3 million of that amount being locked in heading into the offseason.

Considering that payrolls in baseball are the highest they’ve ever been, with the No. 1 total being a whopping $317.7 million (New York Mets) and the New York Yankees’ No. 2 spot also being over $300 million, this is an absolutely terrible look for the Chicago White Sox.

But there is a way around this: Athletics, Rays and Marlins-style moneyball. How well the White Sox pull that off, though … well, that’s another conversation in itself.