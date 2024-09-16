Crishell Stause Says Both Her ‘Vintage’ Breast Implants Ruptured

“Selling Sunset” star Chrishell Stause revealed Sunday she faced a health scare that required surgery.

“Earlier this year, I had a full body scan and learned both of my breast implants were ruptured,” the 43-year-old reality television star wrote in a lengthy social media caption to her 3.9 million Instagram followers. “My first thought was fear, thinking about having to undergo surgery and if the rupture would lead to any complications.”

Stause admitted she had no idea she was in any danger until she got checked out and suggested other women take precautionary measures to ensure their implants are in good condition.

“I think that’s the scary part. It came as a surprise to me. I didn’t feel any symptoms,” Stause said in a video that accompanied her post.

“Very happy I found @josefhadeedmd and had an amazing experience with him and his team,” she wrote.

“They were able to remove all of the silicone and replace my 15-year-old *vintage* implants [‘grinning face with sweat’ emoji]” she wrote.

She said the doctor that she went to when she received her breast implants is no longer in business and she had to search for a new team.

“Plastic surgery is a personal choice and I’m in no way encouraging anyone to change anything about their body. If you do make that choice for yourself, it’s so important to stay on top of your health – I know many people could be living with this and have no idea,” Stause told her fans.

Stause extended an invitation for fans to ask her questions about her experience. (RELATED: The World’s First Supermodel’ Reveals Her Plastic Surgery Journey)

“I want to be fully open and transparent about my experience in the hopes it could help anyone else going through this. I’m going to do an Ask Me Anything on my stories if there’s anything you want to know! [‘black heart’ emoji]”