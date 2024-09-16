Dana Bash Claims Second Would-Be Assassin’s ‘Anti-Trump Posts’ Have ‘Nothing To Do With Kamala Harris And Joe Biden’

CNN’s Dana Bash on Monday claimed that former President Donald Trump’s attempted assassination suspect Ryan Wesley Routh’s anti-Trump social media posts have no relation to Vice President Kamala Harris and President Joe Biden.

Trump accused Harris and Biden in a Monday Fox News Digital interview of espousing “rhetoric” that he claimed is contributing to the attempts on his life. Bash, on “CNN Newsroom with Wolf Blitzer,” noted that both Harris and Biden have said they are grateful Trump was unscathed after the second attempt and dismissed any suggestion that they influenced Routh, despite his posts, including one mirroring their repeated claim that “democracy is on the ballot,” according to reports. (RELATED: ‘Scary Times’: Donald Trump Jr Shares Intimate Update After Assassination Attempt)

WATCH:

“Well, everything is political right now. Look, they have each separately, even president Biden today when he came out and spoke to reporters on his way out to the helicopter, said that he is very glad that the Secret Service was able to do their job, that he’s very glad that former President Trump wasn’t hurt,” Bash said. “And Kamala Harris said the same thing. Everything is politicized in this environment. So it‘s not surprising that that is what he said.”

“There’s absolutely, again, no basis in fact, that they were behind this at all. We don’t know much about this guy yet at all other than he was somebody who was trying to find a way at in his mid-to- late-50s go and serve on the front lines of Ukraine and he obviously had some anti-Trump posts,” she continued. “But that has nothing to do with Kamala Harris and Joe Biden. It has to do with the fact that this is his political belief and obviously this is a very disturbed individual, this alleged suspect.”

Routh’s full post, which is from 2024, tagged Biden and stated, “@POTUS Your campaign should be called something like KADAF. Keep America democratic and free. Trumps should be MASA …make Americans slaves again master. DEMOCRACY is on the ballot and we cannot lose,” according to Reuters.

Biden and Harris have both repeatedly stated that “democracy is on the ballot.”

Trump experienced the second attempt on Sunday as a Secret Service agent fired shots at a man with a semi-automatic rifle while the former president was golfing at the Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Routh, who was arrested Sunday in connection with the attempt, appears to have previously contributed to Democrats while living in Hawaii, according to federal campaign finance records. However, he does not seem to have donated to Biden or Harris.

The suspect previously appeared to support Trump in 2016.

“While you were my choice in 2106 (sic), I and the world hoped that president Trump would be different and better than the candidate, but we all were greatly disappointment and it seems you are getting worse and devolving,” he wrote in June 2020, according to CNN. “I will be glad when you gone.”

