Famous Actor Says He Nearly Died After Incident On Set: REPORT

“Chicago Fire” actor Daniel Kyri claimed he nearly died after accidentally drinking bleach on the set of the reality television show, “Kid Nation,” People reported.

Kyri was a child actor at the time that the incident reportedly unfolded in 2007.

“Unbeknownst to us, the crew would have to sanitize certain areas where we ate and drank, and they put bleach in bottles that looked like soda,” fellow contestant Olivia Cloer told VICE TV’s “Dark Side of Reality TV,” according to People. Kryi reportedly went on to detail the horrifying moment that he claimed he realized he had chugged bleach to VICE.

Kyri told VICE the incident unfolded in the “early morning” while on-set, according to People.

“We’re in charge of the saloon. We’re gonna get in there and we’re gonna start our morning off right,” he reportedly said, as he recalled the moments leading up to the alleged danger.

“I just grab this sort of faintly yellow liquid. It’s giving citrus. It’s giving lemon, like it’s giving fresh,” he claimed, according to People.

It quickly became obvious that he wasn’t drinking a fruity beverage at all, he told VICE, the outlet reported.

Kyri reportedly recalled he “unhinged my jaw, and it’s like, gulp, it’s gulp, it’s gulp.”

He told VICE that he knew something was wrong quickly, People reported.

“And then, a burning and fumes, the fumes that kind of rise up, it chokes off your oxygen so you can’t breathe,” he reportedly claimed.

The young actor had no idea what he had done, but it wasn’t long before sheer terror set in, he told VICE, according to People.

“Somebody grabs the bottle and she smells it,” he reportedly said.

“She’s like, ‘It’s bleach,’ and I just like, take off running to where all the adults are,” Kyri claimed in the clip, according to People. (RELATED: Dramatic Drone Footage Shows Crash On Eddie Murphy’s Movie Set That Left Eight Hospitalized)

The short clip ended before the rest of the story could be told, but fans interested in knowing more can tune in to “The Dark Side of Reality TV’s Kid Nation” episode Sept. 17 at 9 p.m. ET on VICE TV.