Democratic Judge Rules Accused Toddler-Killer, Repeat Offender, Incompetent To Stand Trial

A judge reportedly deemed Bionca Ellis, charged with fatally stabbing 3-year-old Julian Wood outside an Ohio store, to be incompetent to stand trial after a medical evaluation.

This decision was reached at a hearing Friday at the Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court, according to WKYC. Despite this ruling, the doctor overseeing her case reportedly stated that there is a “substantial probability” that Ellis could regain competency through treatment within the statute of limitations. (RELATED: Woman Allegedly Stabs Toddler To Death Outside Grocery Store)

Judge John Russo ordered Ellis to undergo in-patient treatment at Northcoast Behavioral Health, where she will be required to comply with any prescribed medicines, the outlet reported. Once deemed either competent to face a jury or “unable to be restored to competency,” Ellis will be transferred back to the Cuyahoga County Jail, according to the outlet.

The court reportedly ordered a competency hearing for Ellis in July at the state’s urging. Judge Russo mandated a 20-day evaluation following a forensic psychiatrist’s recommendation, the outlet reported.

Ellis, 33, reportedly faces a slew of charges, including aggravated murder, murder, attempted murder and felonious assault, among others. She is currently in custody on a $5 million bond, according to the outlet. Ellis was seen smiling during parts of the initial hearing on June 10, the outlet reported.

The case stems from a June 3 incident in the parking lot of an Ohio store, according to WKYC. Ellis allegedly stabbed Julian and his mother, Margot Wood. the outlet reported. Margot survived the alleged attack, but Julian later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, according to the outlet. Authorities reportedly said the incident was “a random act of violence.” Ellis was not previously acquainted with either of the victims, according to police, the outlet reported.

Ellis had been let out of jail three days prior to the alleged attack, the Fox 8 I-Team found in an investigation. She was allegedly released in spite of judicial concerns regarding her mental state, according to the outlet. Ellis was reportedly arrested in 2023 and accused of stealing merchandise valued at $69.

The court reportedly ordered her to contact a probation officer and complete a class. The accused did not do either and subsequently faced an arrest warrant, according to records, the outlet reported.

Authorities took her into custody for allegedly violating her probation, according to the outlet. Judge Brian Hagan reportedly ordered her released.

“What you do differently handling this case, or even next time?” the I-Team asked of the judge after Ellis was accused of murder.

“Nothing. I’m confident in the way this court handled the matter,” Hagan told the outlet. “We did it by the letter of the law. There was nothing there to send up the alarms.”

Ohio Republican Sen. JD Vance commented on the case in June in a retweet. “This is not the first time we’ve heard complaints about this judge. He should resign, or the voters should fire him next election,” he wrote.