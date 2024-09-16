‘Really Incompetent Answer’: Fox Business Host Tears Into Dem Pollster Who Attempted To Defend Harris’ Economic Plans

Fox Business host Elizabeth MacDonald ripped into Democratic pollster Carly Cooperman on Monday after attempting to defend Vice President Kamala Harris’ economic plans as she stated inflation was “down” and job growth was “strong.”

While Harris first began to unveil her economic plans in mid-August, the vice president has since received major push back over her proposals such as a federal ban on “corporate price gouging” and a housing tax credit for first-time homebuyers. While on “The Evening Edit,” MacDonald stated Harris has revealed “zero serious rational plan” to address the economy despite being in office for the last four years before showing the pollster clips of Harris and her running mate vaguely addressing the issue. (RELATED: Harris’ Tax Plan Would Pulverize Nearly 1 Million Full-Time Jobs, Study Finds)

“Here’s the thing — she’s been in office for four years and has zero serious rational plan to cut inflation, to increase job growth. Government jobs are now eating up more and more of the monthly jobs report. Watch Kamala Harris and her running mate Tim Walz not directly answering reporter’s questions about how they’ll specifically cut inflation,” MacDonald said.

“Carly, still no press conference from Kamala Harris after 57 days and first solo interview with a local Philly station. Watch how she answers about how she’ll cut inflation. Again, talking about how she was raised middle class. Watch Tim Walz when he was asked about talk about climate change and this is frustrating for voters to see,” MacDonald continued.

Following the clips, MacDonald criticized how Harris became the Democratic presidential nominee, stating Democratic voters were not given a primary.

“It’s a really incompetent answer, Carly. It’s incompetent, here’s why. Under the Trump White House, there were thousands and thousands of oil leases — a fraction approved under the Kamala and Biden Administration. Isn’t this why we have primaries? Why are Democrat voters okay with having a candidate they didn’t even vote for?” MacDonald questioned. “Voters might have said no. The Democratic primary voters could have said ‘No, we don’t want this,’ if they saw what Kamala Harris’ economic plan is. She’s gonna hammer small businesses with massive tax increases, more IRS audits, more 1099 paperwork — more and more out of the government. They don’t want it.”

WATCH:

The pollster attempted to jump in and stated that the U.S. has “seen that inflation has gone down, job growth continues to be strong,” however, MacDonald quickly cut her off to push back against the statement.

“No it’s not. It’s up 22% compounded under Biden and Harris. Under Trump it was 6.7%. Groceries are up 22%, electricity up double digits, gas is up 35%. You’re talking about the overall rate. If you did it the way they calculated in 1993, the real inflation rate would be 18% on a monthly basis, Carly,” MacDonald said.

“Right, I’m talking about the trend from where it has been over the past year. Harris is trying to pivot away from where Biden is, knowing that he had struggled on the economy in terms of voter satisfaction and she’s talking about understanding the pain the voters had, and she’s got to put forward some more specific policies as it relates to [them],” Cooperman responded. “Because she is continuing to lag behind Trump as it relates to the economy. However, Democrats still are going to choose her over Donald Trump because they don’t think he’s going to do better.”

After being heavily criticized by Republicans for not sitting down with the press to answer questions about her policies, Harris had her first interview at the end of August with CNN’s Dana Bash. However, the vice president failed to detail the reasons behind why she has flip-flopped on some of her major policy decisions like banning fracking, which she once campaigned on in 2020.

The vice president additionally sat for a second interview on Sept. 13 with 6ABC Philadelphia’s Action News, diverting into a rambling answer about her middle-class upbringing and lawns when addressing how she plans to make life more affordable for Americans.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.