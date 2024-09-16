Hollywood Writers Absolutely Eviscerate Emmy Awards In Scathing Reviews

Writers for Variety and Deadline, two of Hollywood’s leading outlets, released scathing reviews Sunday night of the 2024 Emmy Awards.

“Humdrum,” “sparse crowds,” “muted,” “drab,” says Variety’s Alison Herman. “Predictable,” “way too long,” “highly forgettable within days, except to the winners themselves,” says Deadline’s Dominic Pattern in the damning review of everyone’s least favorite awards show, the Emmys.

The awards premiered Sunday night to what I could imagine was an audience of at least two, possibly three people. All of the typical stars were in tow, flashing their “Hunger Games” fashion and pretending like the world wasn’t on fire while they complained about not making millions of dollars for doing an extremely easy job.

Huge Stars Bail On Hosting Academy Awards. Does Hollywood Finally See The Truth?https://t.co/1R77KYtjCB — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) July 30, 2024

It felt like Deadline’s Patten was desperately trying to find something nice to say about the show. In the end, he ended up writing arguably one of the funniest one-liners I’ve heard in a long time: “people got awards, stars gave speeches and thanked spouses and agents, there was some bleeped-out swearing, and it was, as always, way too long.” (RELATED: Award Shows Are So Boring That Even The Actors Are Watching Football In The Audience)

Clearly the awards were extremely boring, too, as Herman’s review from Variety was so dull it almost bored me to tears to read it. The only funny line came in the first paragraph: “drab is drab.”

Without support from some of the leading voices in Hollywood’s review circuit, the Emmys will undoubtedly have to get their crap together by 2025. Or, hopefully, they’ll just go away forever. (RELATED: ‘Severance’ Season 2 Finally Gets A Release Date After The Best Cliff-Hanger Ever)

Not only is real America pretty much sick of Hollywood and everything that place stands for, but emerging studios like Angel and even Paramount+, both of which were blatantly snubbed from the 2024 Emmys, are taking almost all of corporate media’s viewership.

Is it just me, or does Hollywood seem like it’s going the same way as Los Angeles right now? Gradually collapsing into its own pit of financial mismanagement and utter madness?