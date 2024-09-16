Eric Trump Tells Megyn Kelly People Should ‘Entertain’ That Second Assassination Attempt Was An ‘Inside Job’

Eric Trump told Sirius XM’s Megyn Kelly on Monday that people need to “entertain” the idea that the second assassination attempt against former President Donald Trump could be an “inside job.”

Federal and local officials confirmed Sunday the arrest of 58-year-old Ryan Wesley Routh for allegedly attempting to assassinate the former president at the Trump International Golf Course West Palm Beach in Florida. On “The Megyn Kelly Show,” Eric Trump urged viewers to “entertain everything” after Kelly pressed him on the possibility that the attack could have been an inside job as Trump wasn’t officially scheduled to be at the golf course.

“Everybody had better entertain it. Everybody had better entertain everything, right? I never thought I’d say this again. I’m not that tinfoil hat guy, I’m actually a very sane human being and I think there’s a lot of conspiracy theories out there that are absolutely insane. You better believe after, you know, twice in five weeks, you better start entertaining all of those scenarios, because something is very, very wrong, and it could have been very, very different,” Eric Trump said.

“The guy literally brought a rifle across — Megyn, if you look at that, right? You’ve got a massive street that’s wide open. You’ve got probably 20 yards of beautiful, perfectly manicured grass. Then you get to a row of beautiful palm trees, right? Royal Palm trees. Then you have about another 20 yards of grass, and then you’ve got a big hedge line,” Eric Trump said. “Inside the hedge line, you have a chain link fence, right? On the other side of that. He literally got across all of that holding a long gun and no one saw this? There weren’t eyes on the street? It’s not like he’s creeping through a bunch of woods to try and get in a concealed spot in total camouflage.”

The former president’s son continued to question how Routh was able to walk across a “massive highway” with an AK-47 and not be spotted by someone. (RELATED: FBI Tipped Off In 2019 About Suspected Trump Gunman Ryan Wesley Routh’s Firearm Possession, Agency Says)

WATCH:

“I mean, he literally went across a massive highway in the middle of the day with a long gun. Something you can’t just throw in a backpack, right? Slither[ing] his way into the bushes adjacent to a golf hole that my father happened to be on at that time. Yeah, you better entertain those possibilities, because that’s seriously bad. I mean, the guy from looking at him looks like a total nut job. Obviously, he’s crazy — you see that picture,” Eric Trump continued.

“But what happens if he wasn’t? What happens if that guy was well camoed? What happens if that agent just didn’t happen to be there at the right time? What happens if that guy killed that agent, and then used his scope rifle to take somebody out from not a far distance?” Eric Trump questioned. “We better really start locking down this perimeter, because something is awfully wrong. As I said three times in this interview now, they are trying to get him. When I said it six months ago, I believed in my heart that they would stop at nothing, but now the world knows they are trying to get him.”

While Trump was golfing Sunday, Secret Service agents spotted a “rifle barrel sticking out of the fence” and “immediately engaged” the suspect. Routh fled the scene after being fired at, but was later apprehended by local officials in Martin County, Florida.

Palm Beach County Sheriff Ric Bradshaw said the 58-year-old left behind “an AK-47 style rifle with a scope. Two backpacks which were hung on the fence had ceramic tile in them and a GoPro, which he was going to take pictures of.” The FBI has taken lead over the investigation, with Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis additionally announcing the state will conduct its own investigation.

