Famous Rock Group Cancels Tour After Band Mates Get Into An On-Stage Brawl

Jane’s Addiction called off their remaining tour dates after bandmates Perry Farrell and Dave Navarro got into a physical fight on stage during their Sept. 13 show in Boston.

Fans were stunned by the explosive moment that unfolded on stage when Farrell, the band’s lead singer, punched the guitarist in front of the live audience. The alternative rock band abruptly canceled that show, then surfaced with an apology to fans and the news of the cancelation of all remaining tour dates.

“To all the fans, The band have made the difficult decision to take some time away as a group,” they wrote in a statement on X. “As such, they will be canceling the remainder of the tour.”

Fans were directed to return to their point of purchase to process their refunds.

Navarro also posted a statement to social media addressing the cancellation.

“Due to a continuing pattern of behavior and the mental health difficulties of our singer Perry Farrell, we have come to the conclusion that we have no choice but to discontinue the current US tour,” he wrote.

“Our concern for his personal health and safety as well as our own has left us no alternative,” he said. “We hope that he will find the help he needs.”

Navarro expressed regret over not being able to maintain the band’s commitment to fans.

Longer vid of fight that brought tonight’s Jane’s Addiction show to an early end. Problems started in “Mountain Song” when Perry shouted at Dave. Issues got worse in “Three Days” + boiled over in “Ocean Size.” Crew + bassist Eric Avery subdued Perry 🎥 MiniSleater on Reddit pic.twitter.com/8I1pbza3VC — JamBase (@JamBase) September 14, 2024

“We deeply regret that we are not able to come through for all our fans who have already bought tickets. We can see no solution that would either ensure a safe environment on stage or reliably allow us to deliver a great performance on a nightly basis,” he wrote.

During the tense on-stage encounter other individuals could be heard telling Farrell to “stop,” while moving in to break up the fight. They could be seen forcing him back to prevent him from attacking Navarro further.

Jane’s Addiction had over a dozen concert dates scheduled to run through Oct. 16 , as part of their “Imminent Redemption” tour. (RELATED: Paula Abdul Wipes Out A Slew Of Tour Dates Due To Medical Issue)

The band first gained fame in the late 80s and early 90s and have since gone on to earn five Grammy nominations over the course of their decades-long career. Ferrell has also helped found the Lollapalooza festival.