Federal Government Launches Investigation Into Cleveland Clinic For Alleged Racial Discrimination

The Office for Civil Rights in the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS-OCR) is launching a federal investigation into the Cleveland Clinic for alleged racial discrimination, the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty (WILL) announced Monday.

WILL filed a civil rights complaint regarding the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio and its “Minority Stroke Program” and “Minority Men’s Health Center,” alleging they violated Title VI of the 1964 Civil Rights Act and Section 1557 of the Affordable Care Act. The HHS Civil Rights Office (OCR) sent a letter to WILL informing the organization it would be investigating the allegations of racial discrimination.

“OCR has reviewed the complaint and has determined that it has sufficient authority and cause to investigate the allegations under its authorities,” the letter provided to the Caller reads. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Pentagon Schools Encouraged Students To Be Left-Wing Activists, Pushed DEI On Kids And Teachers, Docs Show)

“The federal investigation by HHS-OCR into the Cleveland Clinic – initiated by our complaint – is a small, incremental step,” Dr. Jared Ross, Senior Fellow at Do No Harm stated in a WILL press release. “Do No Harm continues to wait for confirmation that patients of all races and ethnicities are now welcome for treatment at the two Cleveland Clinic programs highlighted in our complaint.”

Since WILL filed a complaint, the clinic removed the “Minority Men’s Health Center” program from its website, according to a WILL press release. The complaint was filed on behalf of Do No Harm, an organization that opposes DEI in healthcare.

The programs purport to address medical conditions including stroke and diabetes but are targeted toward minorities.

Title IV and the Affordable Care Act prohibit healthcare providers from receiving federal funds if they are engaging in racial discrimination, WILL Associate Counsel Cara Tolliver told the Caller.

She explained that the Minority Stroke Program is a component of the Clinic’s broader stroke program for the general population.

“It doesn’t matter if they’re offering treatment to all patients. The fact that there’s this racial distinction in the way that patients are cared for is not a legal practice,” she said.

The clinic states that black male Americans are twice as likely to die from stroke compared to other Americans and that 56% of black men have high blood pressure, according to the Minority Stroke Program’s website. (RELATED: Harvard’s Largest Faculty Department Ditches Hiring Mandate Compelling Applicants Pledge Allegiance To Diversity)

“White populations are more likely to suffer – from Parkinson’s disease, macular degeneration, type one diabetes, skin cancer, osteoporosis, MS, those are just to name a few,” Tolliver told the Caller, emphasizing the dangers of providing race based care.

“Should Cleveland Clinic open up an osteoporosis clinic or an MS clinic for white persons?” Tolliver asked. “Of course not, because health care should just be focused on caring and providing treatment for any patient that needs it, regardless of what skin color they are, and that’s what the law demands.”

If the clinic refuses to comply with anti-discrimination law, HHS-OCR could suspend or terminate federal funding, WILL’s press release states. It could also refer the case to the Department of Justice.

“I don’t know how heavy politics will weigh into this,” Tolliver told the Caller. “But unfortunately, we have seen a lot of implementations of new race based programming under the Biden Harris administration, or just a strong enforcement of existing race based priorities.” (RELATED: ‘Almost Certainly Illegal’: Blue State Poised To Force Nonprofits To Disclose Racial Breakdown Of Boards)

Tolliver stated that racial discrimination is a problem in the healthcare system and that WILL will continue to take action against discriminatory healthcare policies “regardless of what Cleveland Clinic and HHS decide to do.”