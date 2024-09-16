Golden State Warriors Have ‘Dreams’ Of Adding Both Giannis Antetokounmpo And Jimmy Butler In The Future: REPORT

Woah … Golden State is trying to build another superteam.

Superstar power forward Giannis Antetokounmpo has been with the Milwaukee Bucks the entirety of his career in the NBA, however, the Golden State Warriors reportedly have “dreams” to bring him to San Francisco. The same also goes for the Miami Heat with their superstar small forward Jimmy Butler.

Oh yeah, the Warriors are trying to stand on business. (RELATED: Caitlin Clark Continues Historic Season As She Breaks WNBA Rookie Scoring Record)

Speaking with league insider Tim Kawakami, The Athletic’s Sam Amick stated that Golden State’s governor Joe Lacob “has had dreams of Giannis coming the Warriors’ way for a very long time.”

Amick then got into Butler, saying that the Warriors have interest in his services. After the 2024-25 season, the 35-year-old will be able to opt out of his contract to become a free agent if he ends up not agreeing on an extension with Miami.

WATCH (13:30-15:00 MINUTE MARK):

I have nothing against Warriors superstar point guard Steph Curry, the guy is an American hero as far as I’m concerned after his performance in the Olympics, but I have NO interest in seeing a superteam with him, Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jimmy Butler. And I’m willing to bet that we’re ALL in agreement there.

But at the same time, how would a team like that work? More specifically, how would Steph and Giannis be together with Jimmy’s ego in the mix?

My Heat fandom says screw this, my curiosity wants to see it. And you already know what curiosity did to the cat. I’ll play it safe and stick with the first option.