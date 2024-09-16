Hollywood Stars Come Forward To Expose Celebrity Drug Ring: REPORT

Kelly Osbourne is among a number of stars that came forward to expose an underground celebrity drug ring, according to a TMZ documentary.

The doctors accused of fueling Matthew Perry’s fatal addiction were named as being part of an elaborate, secret celebrity drug ring that is reportedly running rampant in Hollywood, stars told TMZ. Stars such as “Jackass” actor Brandon Novak reportedly spoke out alongside Osbourne, to talk about how easy it is for famous people to get drugs from illegal sources.

The upcoming documentary, titled “TMZ Investigates Matthew Perry and the Secret Celebrity Drug Ring,” is slated to air Sept. 16 at 9 p.m. ET on Fox and Tuesday on Hulu.

Kelly Osbourne is featured in the documentary, and claimed in a clip shared by TMZ that there are doctors who will gladly fill prescriptions of known addicts for their own selfish interests. She goes on allege that the doctors are eager to get close to the stars and are well aware that they are able to make lots of money in the process, while knowingly preying on their vulnerabilities, the outlet reported.

Brandon Novak provided a first-hand account to TMZ of how easy it was for him to obtain illegal drugs. The “Jackass” actor admitted to trading swag for drugs in doctors offices, with relative ease, according to the outlet.

Dr. Drew weighed in to claim to TMZ that some of the doctors are downright sociopathic as he alleged that a network of licensed doctors that are continuously crossing ethical lines by prioritizing their own personal wealth and fame over the actual well-being of their patients. (RELATED: Prosecutors Allegedly Uncover ‘Ketamine Queen’s’ Luxurious Lifestyle As She Faces Charges In Murder Of Matthew Perry)

The documentary claims to expose a network that includes facilitators and rehabilitation centers that prey on the stars rather than aiding them through their struggles with addiction, according to TMZ.