ICE Nabs Illegal Migrant ‘Gotaway’ Charged With Raping Child On Ritzy Island In ‘Sanctuary’ State

Federal immigration authorities on Tuesday successfully apprehended an illegal migrant charged with raping a minor on a wealthy Massachusetts island.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents in Nantucket nabbed Bryan Daniel Aldana-Arevalo, a 28-year-old Salvadoran national living unlawfully in the country, according to a press release from the agency published Monday. Aldana was charged earlier this year with two counts of indecent assault and battery of a child under 14 and one count of rape of a child with a 10-year age difference. (RELATED: ‘Overwhelming Our Small Towns’: Ohio AG Suggests Courtroom Battle To Stop Feds Dumping Migrants In State)

“Bryan Daniel Aldana-Arevalo stands accused of some detestable and disturbing crimes against a Nantucket child,” Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) Boston Field Office Director Todd Lyons stated on Monday in the press release. “He represents a significant danger to the children of our Massachusetts communities.”

Aldana illegally crossed into the U.S. at an unknown date and unknown location, according to ICE. Such illegal migrants in the country are categorized as “gotaways,” as they were not stopped by Border Patrol or other federal immigration officials before entering the interior of the U.S.

The Salvadoran national was arraigned in Nantucket District Court for the multiple sex crime charges on July 26, according to ICE. He was later released on bail by the Nantucket District Court on July 29.

“ERO Boston will not tolerate such a threat to the most vulnerable of our population,” Lyons stated. “We will continue to prioritize the safety of our public by arresting and removing egregious noncitizen offenders from our New England neighborhoods.”

Since his ICE apprehension, Aldana has been served with a notice to appear before an immigration judge, and he remains in ICE custody, according to the agency.

“The Nantucket Police Department, specifically the Detective Unit did assist with identifying requested addresses provided to them by the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency,” reads a Thursday press statement from the police department. Deportation officers made an unknown number of arrests on the island last week, which specifically targeted “violent offenders.”

The Nantucket population in 2022 had a median household income of more than $131,000, according to Data USA, far surpassing the median household income of the country that same year, which was slightly less than $75,000. Housing has become so expensive on the island, that some homes costing as much as $1 million have been offered via a lottery system as a part of a subsidized housing program, according to The New York Post.

President Joe Biden won more than 70% of the vote in Nantucket County in the 2020 presidential election, according to county election results compiled by CNN.

Aldana is one of the countless gotaways who enter the country illegally and undetected by federal immigration authorities. Around two million known gotaways have crossed into the U.S. since the beginning of the Biden-Harris administration, a congressional source confirmed to the Daily Caller News Foundation earlier this year.

Over seven million migrants have illegally crossed the U.S. southern border since the beginning of the Biden-Harris administration, according to the latest Customs and Border Protection (CBP) data.

