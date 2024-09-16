Ivy League Prof Who Called Hamas Attacks ‘Energizing’ Returns To Classroom After Skirting Punishment 

A Cornell University professor who called the Oct. 7 Hamas attacks “energizing” has returned to the classroom unscathed by disciplinary action.

After professor Russel Rickford made the remarks at an October rally, he received backlash from students, lawmakers and the public, going on “voluntary” leave for the rest of the academic year, according to the New York Post. Though Rickford’s remarks were “reprehensible,” they still fall under the protections of free speech, a university official told the Daily Caller News Foundation.

“Last October, Professor Russel Rickford made a horrific comment at an off-campus rally in downtown Ithaca. As then-President Pollack and Board Chair Kayser noted at the time, his comment was reprehensible and demonstrated a complete disregard for humanity,” Cornell Vice President of University Relations, Joel Malina, told the DCNF. “Professor Rickford apologized for his comments and took a voluntary leave of absence for the remainder of the academic year.” (RELATED: Elite University Vandalized With Pro-Palestinian Graffiti On First Day Of Classes)

The Hamas attacks left over 1,200 people dead, while hundreds were kidnapped. Rickford said during the rally that the attack “was exhilarating” and “energizing,” noting that he was “exhilarated” himself.

“Consistent with well-established principles of academic freedom, Cornell has a process for considering whether public statements such as those expressed off campus by Professor Rickford at a political rally fall under the category of protected speech, or rather demonstrate prohibited bias, discrimination, or harassment,” added. “Given that Professor Rickford’s comments were made as a private citizen in his free time, the university’s academic leadership has concluded that Professor Rickford’s conduct in relation to this incident did not meet that high bar.”

Rickford’s return to Cornell’s classrooms has drawn criticism from the Jewish community, who decried the university’s policies, the NYP reported.

“It’s ridiculous,” Vice President of Chabad and Cornellians for Israel, Amanda Silberstein, told the NYP. “Letting his actions go unpunished will allow other professors to follow suit without repercussions. It allows [Rickford] and other professors to indoctrinate students in the classroom.”

Cornell University Professor Russell Rickford speaking about Hamas terrorist attacks. Shameful @Cornell. pic.twitter.com/xv1dTqGymy — Sam Aberman (@samaberman) October 15, 2023

Rickford will be teaching “African Americans’ Vision of America” and “Socialism in America” during the fall 2024 semester at Cornell, according to the NYP.

“I don’t think someone who makes those comments should be educating students,” Benjamin Malaken, president of the student Center for Jewish Life at Cornell, told the NYP. “It’s not appropriate that he’s teaching.”

Anti-Israel protests exploded at universities across the U.S. following the Oct. 7 attack.

At Columbia University one professor was allegedly blocked from entering campus in April where anti-Israel protests were taking place and stated on X that the university could not guarantee his safety.

“Cornell’s policies are laughable at best,” Silberstein told the NYP.

Rickford did not immediately respond to the DCNF’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.