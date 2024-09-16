Jason Kelce Causes Eagles Superfan Ron Dunphy To Blow His Knee Out After Giving Him ‘Fat Guy’ Chest Bump

I don’t know whether to laugh, or feel bad for the guy.

Jason Kelce, the newly-retired center of the Philadelphia Eagles, came back to the City of Brotherly Love as an employee of ESPN to cover the “Monday Night Football” contest between his Birds and the Atlanta Falcons. And boy oh boy, did it go down at Lincoln Financial Field with Kelce clearly amped to be back home.

Prior to the game, Kelce was hyping up Eagles fans while being joined by Philly legends Nick Foles and Fletcher Cox, as well as Santa Claus. (Yes, Santa Claus) Sporting a tracksuit that was all green in its glory, Kelce not only showed off his weight loss, but also gave us some dance moves that were absolutely glorious. (RELATED: Miami Dolphins Attempt To Save Their Season By Signing Former Pro Bowler Tyler ‘Snoop’ Huntley: REPORT)

But then … it happened.

While Kelce was partying it up, he invited Eagles superfan Ron Dunphy for a good ol’ fashioned “fat guy” chest bump. And while it was funny at first and all in good spirits, things ended up taking a turn for the worst. Ouch.

WATCH:

Dude just blew his knee on the chest bump @JasonKelce pic.twitter.com/NocvYXIQcg — Trevor roberts (@Trevorr38147006) September 16, 2024

Oh man, the Jason Kelce era at ESPN is gonna be great.

In Week 1, my man got things started off by talking about his “t*ts.”

Jason Kelce left his bag and had to buy a shirt at the mall for his first appearance on Monday Night Countdown. 😂 So perfect. pic.twitter.com/e1rd5RVVkt — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) September 9, 2024

Now we’re out here injuring fans. (LMAO)