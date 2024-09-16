Kentucky Lawmaker Seriously Injured In Lawn Mowing Incident, Authorities Say

Republican Kentucky state Sen. Johnnie Turner was critically injured when the lawn mower he was riding plunged into his empty swimming pool, The Associated Press (AP) reported Monday, citing local authorities.

Turner was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville where his condition stabilized, the AP reported.

“Please pray for a speedy recovery,” state Senate President Robert Stivers tweeted.

Sen. Johnnie Turner was involved in an accident yesterday. Please pray for a speedy recovery. #kyinterim24 pic.twitter.com/pfzeDRXzog — KY Senate Majority (@KYSenateGOP) September 16, 2024

“I just talked with Johnnie’s daughter and he is improving. Please keep him in your prayers,” Stivers added.

I just talked with Johnnie’s daughter and he is improving. Please keep him in your prayers. https://t.co/IAHpzim7Sn — Robert Stivers (@kysenatepres) September 16, 2024

“I’m praying for him and his family and hoping for a speedy recovery,” Harlan County Judge Executive Dan Mosley told the Courier Journal. “I’m thankful for the quick response by the firefighters, EMS and police officers,” Mosley added.

A Kentucky lawmaker has been critically injured in lawn mower accident https://t.co/GBnQ07eVCP — The Associated Press (@AP) September 16, 2024

Turner is known to be a strong advocate for the state’s coal industry and won election to his seat in 2020, the AP reported. Turner ousted a Democratic incumbent in that election, beating Johnny Ray Turner with 53.4 percent of the vote. (RELATED: Former Democratic Lawmaker Roy Herron Dies From Jet Ski Injury On Kentucky Lake)

He previously served in the Kentucky House from 1999 to 2002, the AP reported.