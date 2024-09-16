‘Lioness’ Casts Three More Names In Upcoming Season

Taylor Sheridan’s “Lioness” cast three more big names for the upcoming second season, Deadline revealed Friday.

Kirk Acevedo, Patricia De Leon, and Max Martini might not be household names just yet, but these three just got the actual big break into the new landscape of entertainment, joining the Sheridan-Paramount universe show “Lioness,” according to Deadline. The three actors will step in for recurring roles alongside the likes of Nicole Kidman, Morgan Freeman, Zoe Saldana, Michael Kelly and more in the hit military spy drama.

Martini is set to play a character called Tracer, described by the outlet as a “man hunter” for a Special Forces team. Acevedo will jump into the show as Gutierrez, a “toughened FBI age.” De Leon will play Maria, “a wealthy, Dallas resident.”

“In Season 2, as the CIA’s fight against terror moves closer to home, Joe (Saldaña), Kaitlyn (Kidman), and Byron (Kelly) enlist a new Lioness operative to infiltrate a previously unknown threat. With pressure mounting from all sides, Joe is forced to confront the profound personal sacrifices she has made as the leader of the Lioness program,” Deadline revealed of the upcoming season. (RELATED: REVIEW: ‘Special Ops: Lioness’ Is A Heart-Pounding Adrenaline Rush From Start To Finish)

The premiere series broke Paramount+ records as the platform’s most-watched worldwide series premiere with 6 million total viewers.

It is a huge deal for any actors to be cast in a Sheridan series. So long as they show up with a good attitude, do their work, and honor their commitments, they’re pretty much guaranteed opportunities across any of his other projects. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone’ Spinoff Reveals New Cast Members)

Right now, those other projects include “Yellowstone,” “1923,” “The Madison,” “Tulsa King,” “Landman,” and some lightly discussed movies, apparently.

“Lioness” will return to Paramount+ on Oct. 27, so these guys better hurry up and get to filming!