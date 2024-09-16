Rams’ Cooper Kupp Expected To Miss ‘Extended Period’ Due To Ankle Injury, Could Be Placed On Injured Reserve

More pain for fantasy owners.

According to an announcement Monday from Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay, it’s expected that superstar wide receiver Cooper Kupp will miss “an extended period of time” due to an ankle injury and could be placed on injured reserve.

Kupp came down with the injury during the Week 2 41-10 blowout defeat against the Arizona Cardinals. In the first quarter, Kupp’s left ankle ended up being rolled while he was getting tackled. He was given assistance to get off the field, however, managed to get back to the locker room without any help. With that being said though, he did have a limp that was noticeable. (RELATED: Jason Kelce Causes Eagles Superfan Ron Dunphy To Blow His Knee Out After Giving Him ‘Fat Guy’ Chest Bump)

After the contest, Kupp was spotted sporting a walking boot that was put on his left leg as he was exiting the locker room.

Kupp left the game with a stat line of 37 yards off four receptions.

The injury now leaves the Rams without both of their superstar receivers in Kupp and Puka Nacua, who will be out for 5-7 weeks after suffering a sprain PCL in his right knee when Los Angeles was squaring off against the Detroit Lions in Week 1. He was put on injured reserve.

Rams HC Sean McVay said Cooper Kupp is expected to miss “an extended period of time” and is a candidate for injured reserve. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 16, 2024

As someone with a fantasy football team that’s getting killed by injuries, my condolences to all Cooper Kupp owners.