Miami Dolphins Attempt To Save Their Season By Signing Former Pro Bowler Tyler ‘Snoop’ Huntley: REPORT

Woah! We got Snoop?! LET’S GO!

The Miami Dolphins have inked a deal with former Pro Bowl quarterback Tyler “Snoop” Huntley, signing him off the practice squad of the Baltimore Ravens, according to a report Monday from NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero. (RELATED: Carolina Panthers Bench Bryce Young For Andy Dalton After Disastrous 0-2 Start)

The 26-year-old Huntley has been with the Ravens for the last four campaigns, becoming a Pro Bowler in 2022. A dual-threat quarterback, Snoop will be sitting behind the Dolphins new starting quarterback Skylar Thompson, who is filling in for the injured Tua Tagovailoa (concussion). Miami’s plans will officially take effect this Sunday in a road game against the Seattle Seahawks. With that being said, it’s expected that Huntley “could be a factor” in the next few weeks. Also listed on the Phins’ practice squad is Tim Boyle.

Huntley gained attention around the league when he replaced an injured Lamar Jackson in the 2022-23 campaign. As a starter that season, Snoop went 2-2 and threw for 658 yards, also tallying two touchdowns and three interceptions on his resume. Later in the postseason, he nearly led Baltimore to an upset victory over the Cincinnati Bengals in the wild-card round.

One of South Florida’s own (shoutout to Broward!) … I’m curious to see how this goes.