Mike DeWine Says Springfield Bomb Threats Are Hoaxes From Overseas

Republican Gov. Mike DeWine of Ohio said Monday that dozens of bomb threats received at Springfield, Ohio, schools are hoaxes originating from outside the United States.

The city has struggled to handle an influx of at least 20,000 Haitian migrants who have contributed to an increase in traffic accidents and skyrocketing housing prices, with many residents blaming President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas for the situation. DeWine revealed the origin of the hoaxes while announcing that the Ohio State Highway Patrol will be conducting daily bomb sweeps at the schools, according to the Columbus Dispatch. (RELATED: ‘Playing On Racist Tropes’: CNN Panelist Claims Saying Springfield Is ‘Overrun’ By Haitians ‘Dehumanizes’ Migrants)

“We have people, unfortunately overseas, who are taking these actions. Some of them are coming from one particular country,” DeWine said during a Monday afternoon news conference, declining to name the country in question and vowing to keep schools open.

WATCH:

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says there were 33 bomb threats against Springfield schools that all turned out to be hoaxes and originated from “overseas.” Where do President Trump and JD Vance go to get their apology from the media who claimed they incited them? pic.twitter.com/NKyhUJZwrz — Trump War Room (@TrumpWarRoom) September 16, 2024

Authorities ordered an evacuation from Springfield’s city hall Thursday after a bomb threat was emailed to officials.

Democrats criticized former President Donald Trump and Republican Sen. J.D. Vance of Ohio, claiming the Republican ticket was spreading false stories about Haitian migrants. Trump mentioned the reports from residents during his Tuesday debate with Harris, helping propel the story to national attention.

DeWine has not criticized Trump for repeating the comments, even as he has denied that Haitian migrants are eating pets, the Dispatch reported. Local residents have pushed back against denials from city officials that pets have been taken and eaten.

Republican Attorney General Dave Yost of Ohio defended the citizens in a Wednesday post on X, questioning why a “press release” was being viewed by some media as “better evidence” than the reports from residents. (RELATED: DCNF Reporter Says Trump Cat Memes Are Blowing Up In Dems’ Faces, Forcing Media To Cover Harris’ Role In Border Crisis)

“There’s a recorded police call from a witness who saw immigrants capturing geese for food in Springfield. Citizens testified to City Council,” Yost said. “These people would be competent witnesses in court.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.