New York Mets Gloriously Honor Their Good Luck Charm Grimace With His Own Commemorative Purple Seat

I hate the Mets, but I find this pretty damn cool.

Throughout the 2024 season, the legendary McDonald’s character Grimace has — funny enough — been a good luck charm for the New York Mets. And now with just a couple of weeks to go in the season, the franchise has decided to honor the icon at Citi Field, and gloriously at that. (RELATED: Chicago White Sox Plan To Slash Their Payroll In 2025 Which Could Lead To Even Darker Times: REPORT)

Placed exactly at Row 6, Seat 12 in Section 302 of the ballpark, the Mets have placed a commemorative seat (a special purple one!) for Grimace, according to an announcement from the organization themselves. The seat is a part of a celebration that the Mets are having for Fan Appreciation.

Now Presenting: The Grimace Seat at Citi Field 🟣 pic.twitter.com/vua3aph8hu — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) September 16, 2024

The location of Grimace’s commemorative seat at Citi Field pic.twitter.com/IANrX2gm91 — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) September 16, 2024

Back in June, Grimace made an appearance at Citi Field and tossed out the ceremonial first pitch for his birthday (June 12) prior to a game between the Mets and Miami Marlins. At that particular time, New York was sitting with a losing 29-37 record and it looked like it was gonna be another dysfunctional season for a dysfunctional team. However, Grimace gave them life, with the Mets beating the Marlins and then going on a seven-game winning streak.

Fast forward to September and New York is now sitting with a flashy 81-68 record, while also being placed in a tie with the Atlanta Braves for the last spot in the NL Wild Card race. And with only 13 games remaining on the schedule at that.

The Mets since Grimace threw out the first pitch (June 12): Record: 53-29 (1st)

Runs: 421 (2nd)

Home runs: 119 (3rd)

wRC+: 118 (3rd)

OPS: .769 (4th)

Starter ERA: 3.54 (4th)

Strikeouts: 739 (3rd)

Average against: .224 (3rd) They’re good! — Metsmerized Online (@Metsmerized) September 14, 2024

A lot of swag going on in Queens right now … I can’t even hate.