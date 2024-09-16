Editorial

Wild Footage Shows Carolina Beach Swamped Under Estimated 15 Inches Of Rain

Kay Smythe
Twitter was awash Monday with footage showing devastating flooding throughout Carolina Beach, North Carolina and other nearby towns.

Authorities announced a state of emergency Monday afternoon in Carolina Beach over Tropical Cyclone Eight, which has yet to fully hit the region, according to AccuWeather and local reports. As of 11:30 a.m., officials believe more than 15 inches of rain fell throughout the area, the National Weather Service (NWS) reported. If more than 18 inches of rain falls within a 12-hour window, it will be a once-every-1000-year event, according to another post from NWS.

Posts across social media show chaos throughout the area as high winds seemingly pushed the rainfall sideways and cars were battered by rising waters. Drone footage shows swamped streets and deluged businesses. (RELATED: Get Ready For A Category 6 Hurricane, But Not In The Way You Think)

Images from Southport, North Carolina, show roads washed away in the morning’s storms, forcing schools to close throughout Tuesday, according to local reports.

“I am being told this has been the worst flooding event in Southport in quite some time. Wild for a ‘no name’ storm,” wrote one Twitter user alongside a series of photographs showing the small town getting battered as badly as Carolina Beach.

The system hitting the east coast as of Monday early afternoon does not have a name. Though it is moving slowly by hurricane standards, it seemed to develop somewhat rapidly with little warning. (RELATED: Scientists Reveal US Cities ‘Most Vulnerable’ To Massive Extraterrestrial Threat)

People throughout the area are being asked to remain indoors. Satellite imagery shared by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) shows what appears to be a huge storm sitting directly atop the state shortly before 3:00 p.m. Several other larger bands of weather appear to be forming behind it, though there doesn’t seem to be any warning on what will happen next.

With fish reportedly swimming through the streets of Carolina Beach, this will certainly be a no-name storm people will remember for a long time. (RELATED: Scientists Finally Realize We’re Totally Unprepared For The Next ‘Big One,’ And It Ain’t An Earthquake)

Check your local forecast before leaving the house and stay home during extreme weather events unless it’s an emergency.