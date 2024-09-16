A Man Of The People: Oklahoma State Head Coach Mike Gundy Epically Proves He’s So Much More During Press Conference

Mike Gundy is a true college football gem.

College football coaches have a lot of responsibilities to deal with. They have to cook up plays, manage egos of paid college athletes and make sure they bring wins to the university.

Oklahoma State Cowboys head coach Mike Gundy, on the other hand, is so much more. And he proved that in flying colors during a press conference Monday. (RELATED: Wake Forest Pays Ole Miss $1 Million To Cancel Their 2025 Game Just Hours After Getting Their A** Kicked By Rebels)

During the presser, Gundy was answering questions from media members about his team’s upcoming game against the Utah Utes. More specifically, he was speaking about Utah quarterback Cameron Rising and how they’re going to stop him, and then all of a sudden, it happened: A very loud buzzing sound started blasting over everyone.

Come to find out, it was the giant vending machine that was in the room, but not to worry: Gundy immediately transformed into a handyman and took care of the issue. I kid you not.

WATCH:

Mike Gundy: head football coach at Oklahoma State and also university handyman pic.twitter.com/Q3dvYnARwc — Holden Krusemark (@HoldenKrusemark) September 16, 2024

If personalities could win championships, Mike Gundy would have so many rings on his fingers. What a gem this guy is.

How many other head coaches do you know would do something like this during a press conference?

Yeah, exactly, which is why we all need to root for Oklahoma State to make the College Football Playoff. This man without a doubt deserves it.