Onlookers Rejoice As They Capture ‘Miracle Of The Sun’ On Video

A fascinating video was posted to a Filipino Facebook account, capturing what witnesses called a “miracle of the sun”.

The video, taken at a private Catholic chapel just outside Lipa City, Philippines, shows people looking directly at the sun, filming with phones, singing praise and having a strong emotional response to what they are experiencing. The sun appears to grow in size and intensity, to the delight of the crowd gathered.

The event occurred Sept. 8, the day of The Feast of Our Lady of the Nativity, the 2,039th birthday of Mary, mother of the historical Jesus of Nazareth.

‘Miracle Of The Sun’ Video

The chapel in Lipa City houses a statue of the woman whom Catholics venerate as the mother of God, which witnesses say has been oozing a mysterious liquid with a perfume-like scent continually since 2022. Such phenomena have been recognized by The Catholic Church in the past, including the statue of Our Lady of Akita in Akita, Japan, which also reportedly emitted a fragrant liquid. It was tested and found to be human sweat and tears and was seen on national television in Japan in 1973, according to multiple doctors. The “odor of sanctity,” as it’s known, has been observed in other supernatural phenomena associated with The Catholic Church, including the incorruptible corpses of saints, and stigmata.

As with other Marian apparition sites, many miraculous healings and conversions have occurred in association with this specific devotion, Our Lady Mary, Mediatrix of All Grace. Officially known as The Republic of The Philippines, the country in Southeast Asia holds the third largest Catholic population, with an estimated 80 percent of the more than 100 million residents professing the faith. (RELATED: The West’s Churches Are Under Attack — Who’s Responsible?)

The most famous “miracle of the sun” occurred in Fatima, Portugal, in 1917, witnessed by approximately 70,000 onlookers, with written testimonies by journalists, doctors, scientists, atheists and believers alike. The large crowd had gathered at the date, time and location for a sign announced in advance by one of three adolescent “seers,” who claimed to be receiving visitations and messages from The Virgin Mary.

Witnesses reported various solar phenomena, including the sun appearing to “dance,” while not hurting the eyes to look at. The supernatural events at Fatima and several other Marian apparition sites have been scientifically-investigated and approved by The Catholic Church as worthy of belief, but are not a required belief of the faith.