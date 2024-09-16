Philadelphia Eagles’ Fanbase Proves That They’re One Of Best In NFL Despite Being Most Hated

Say what you want about Eagles fans, this is a legendary base.

Nobody likes Mondays, especially after a weekend that was full of nothing but football — literally. But with that being said, the pain is numbed a little bit later in the day with “Monday Night Football.” I know for me personally as a football fan, I absolutely love the vibe no matter who’s playing.

Yeah, it happens to start late and end late as a result (especially for us folk who get up at 5:00 a.m.), but still, it's football. And you better believe I watch every single minute every single week. It's a great way to unwind from the grind for the night, especially when you have those dreaded Tuesday and Wednesday nights ahead with literally nothing on TV to watch. You gotta take advantage!

And then you have Philadelphia Eagles fans, who take things to a completely new level. In this week’s “MNF” contest, the Birds square off against another set of flying friends: the Atlanta Falcons. And while most of us are working to get to football, Eagles fans decided to take the entire day off and showed up to tailgate at 5:00 a.m. in true “to hell with an 8:15 p.m kickoff” fashion!

Just check out the views at Lincoln Financial Field … more commonly known as The Linc … and this guy with a flamethrower!

BIRDS GAMEDAY: first @Eagles fans started lining up to tailgate at 5am, 15+ hours before kickoff! I think they’re ready for tonight’s home opener. Are you? Live reports all morning on @CBSPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/yqPyELue1o — Ross DiMattei CBS Philadelphia (@RossDiMattei) September 16, 2024

Eagles fans started the tailgate early this morning! They’re also excited to see Nick Foles retire as a member of the organization. #FlyEaglesFly @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/8UcPYgNM88 — Neil Fischer (@NeilFischerTV) September 16, 2024

I wanna know what the hell this guy was doing with flamethrower that big at 5:30 am outside the Linc pic.twitter.com/9y4qB89lNs — Jeff McDevitt (@JeffMcDev) September 16, 2024

What else would you expect from Eagles fans on gameday?