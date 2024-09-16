Sidney Crosby Inks 2-Year Extension With Pittsburgh Penguins That Features Average Annual Value Of $8.7 Million

Sidney Crosby is committed to the ‘Burgh!

President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Kyle Dubas announced Monday that his Pittsburgh Penguins have agreed on a two-year contract extension with their superstar captain Sidney Crosby.

The deal lasts until the end of the 2026-27 campaign and features an average annual value of $8.7 million. (RELATED: Miami Dolphins Attempt To Save Their Season By Signing Former Pro Bowler Tyler ‘Snoop’ Huntley: REPORT)

Crosby is a three-time Stanley Cup Champion, winning rings in 2009, 2016 and 2017. The 2024-25 season will be the 20th for Crosby in a Pittsburgh jersey, which is a record for the franchise. On top of that, it’s the 18th campaign that he will be the captain of the team. In NHL history, that’s the second-longest tenure behind only Detroit Red Wings’ Steve Yzerman who served for 19 years.

The 37-year-old has been named an NHL All-Star a total of 10 times and has won a ton of awards including three Ted Lindsay Awards, two Hart Memorial Trophies, two Art Ross Trophies, two Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophies, two Conn Smythe Trophies and one Mark Messier Leadership Award. He also owns several Penguins franchise records.

Crosby has a career stat line of 592 goals, 1,004 assists and 1,596 points.

Truly one of the greatest to ever do it.

And I was lucky enough to have a close encounter with him when I was at the Penguins championship parade in ’17, good times.