REPORT: Police Tase Two Little Kids While In Pursuit Of Knife-Wielding Carjacking Suspect

Pittsburgh police reportedly arrested a woman Thursday after a standoff that involved the accidental tasing of two children.

Police had been searching for Gwendolyn Gilmore, 48, in connection to an alleged carjacking earlier that day in the city’s Knoxville neighborhood, according to WTAE. When police encountered Gilmore in a residence, she was holding a knife and clutching her 10-year-old daughter and 4-year-old nephew.

Police reports detail that Gilmore allegedly held the knife to her daughter’s throat after being ordered to drop it. An officer deployed a Taser, but Gilmore reportedly moved, causing the prongs to strike the children instead. (RELATED: Video Appears To Show Cops Punch, Tase Teen In Arrest)

The 10-year-old girl was hit in the head and began seizing, requiring immediate medical attention. She was rushed to Children’s Hospital, while the 4-year-old boy, hit in the leg, was treated on the scene and released to family, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

The incident began earlier in the day when witnesses reported that Gilmore carjacked a man in the city’s Allentown neighborhood, pulling him from his vehicle and fleeing. Law enforcement located the vehicle abandoned minutes later and tracked the suspect to the Brashear Association childcare center, where she reportedly retrieved her nephew before the standoff on Moore Avenue.

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police confirmed Gilmore was taken into custody after multiple attempts to disarm her. She faces numerous charges, including robbery and endangering the welfare of children. The Bureau also stated that an extensive review of the officers’ use of force will be conducted to ensure proper protocol was followed.

Gilmore and both children are now in stable condition, with the children remaining in family custody.