Potential Tropical Cyclone Makes Sudden Landfall Along US Coast

Potential Tropical Cyclone Eight is heading directly for the North and South Carolina coasts Monday morning, bringing serious threats to the eastern seaboard.

The system is moving slowly (at the time of writing) at roughly 50 mph directly off the South Carolina shores, where it is expected to gradually move northwest throughout the day, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC). Tropical storm conditions have already hit the region, with considerable flash and urban flooding anticipated throughout Monday through Wednesday.

Here are the 5 am EDT Monday, Sep. 16 Key Messages for Potential Tropical Cyclone #Eight. https://t.co/TxwsWpWKPm pic.twitter.com/irLUdMuOQX — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) September 16, 2024

Potential Tropical Cyclone Eight is expected to move into the Carolinas today into tonight bringing with it a heavy rain and flash flood risk. Heaviest rainfall is expected across portions of northeast SC and southeast NC where 4″ to 8″, locally as high as 10″, is expected. pic.twitter.com/o1HXnGwyRA — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) September 16, 2024

Coastal flooding and high surf are also expected throughout the coming days as the system moves inland, bringing heavy rainfall as far north as New York by Thursday, NHC noted. (RELATED: Videos Show Brutal Aftermath Of 2024’s First US Hurricane, Reportedly Leaving Eight People Dead)

Local highs of 10 inches of rainfall could hit parts of northeast South Carolina and southeast North Carolina but it is unclear what other threats could arise from this system. NHC has not issued warnings about storm surges along the coasts. Typically, these storms rapidly reduce in power once they go over land but that doesn’t mean these hazards aren’t in place.

Wild weather might not sound like the scariest or most dangerous thing in the world but it can be. As we’ve seen today, major storm systems can seemingly come out of nowhere. Always be sure to check your forecast and heed the red morning skies.