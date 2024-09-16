ROOKE: FBI Task Force Investigating Trump Can’t Be Trusted To Tell Us The Truth

Just 64 days after the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump in Butler, PA, it happened again. Americans still don’t have answers about the first attempt on his life. How are we supposed to believe things will be different this time?

The same law enforcement agency, the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), charged with running the probe into the first attempt on Trump’s life is now leading the investigation into the second attempt on Trump’s life, which happened Sunday at Trump International Golf Course in Florida.

🚨 #BREAKING | The FBI released this statement: “The FBI has responded to West Palm Beach Florida and is investigating what appears to be an attempted assassination of former President Trump” pic.twitter.com/rVksdGIyjk — VOZ (@Voz_US) September 15, 2024

While the details of exactly what happened that day are still being released, we know that a gunman identified as Ryan Routh was supposedly hiding in the bushes a hole ahead of Trump (just 400 yards away) with an SKS-style, 7.62×39 caliber rifle equipped with a scope. Routh allegedly left the gun and two bags that held ceramic disks (likely bulletproof armor or makeshift amor) and a GoPro behind at the scene when he fled.

The U.S. Secret Service supposedly used a drone to identify the car Routh used to leave the golf course. Sheriffs from the neighboring county arrested Routh and turned him over to the FBI. Routh is currently in custody, charged with two counts of gun-related crimes.

Suspect at Trump International Golf Course Charged with Firearms Offenseshttps://t.co/ugFZWD9i9Z pic.twitter.com/8JbZEifeoq — U.S. Department of Justice (@TheJusticeDept) September 16, 2024

The question is: Can the Americans trust the FBI to investigate Routh and relay accurate information to the public?

I don’t see how we can. The FBI has proven time and time again that they are incompetent and utterly biased against Trump and his supporters. The agency, along with the U.S. Department of Justice’s handling of the January 6 protestors, pro-life activists, and the Whitmer kidnapping plot, are enough to prove Americans do not owe them their trust.

This is the same FBI whose top officials still promoted Jeffrey Veltri to become the special agent in charge of the Miami field office (which oversees Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate) despite his Facebook page being filled with anti-Trump posts, according to a whistleblower’s statement to Congress.

NEW: Former assistant FBI director says would-be Trump assas*n Ryan Routh may have had inside information on Trump’s schedule. Chris Swecker says there is a “scary” possibility someone else was involved. “The biggest question to answer is: ‘How did the would-be assassin know to… pic.twitter.com/P4yGXLU7h8 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 16, 2024

“The home of President Donald Trump is located in the area of responsibility of the Miami Field Office. It was well known that Veltri was adamantly and vocally Anti-Trump,” the whistleblower said, according to the Washington Times.

FBI Director Christopher A. Wray, Deputy Director Paul Abbate, and Executive Assistant Director Jennifer Moore ordered Veltri to scrub his social media before they would promote him.

UPDATE: The FBI’s lead field agent from the Miami field office says that the FBI is now leading the federal side of the investigation. As a retired FedProsecutor (and lawyer who understands basic conflict law) I have already expressed my concern about this conflict of interest,… — Reeve Swainston, Esq. (@ReeveSwainston) September 15, 2024

“Wray, Abbate and Moore wanted to ensure that Veltri appeared non-political, Veltri was ordered to remove all of his Facebook and Social media posts that were Anti-Trump,” the disclosure said.

They knew he had a massive conflict of interest, and yet the only reprimand Veltri had was to destroy the evidence of his bias before he received his promotion.

🥷 2 assassination attempts later, it’s time to (re)watch this:

🍿 🥤 cos 😱 back in November 2023 Victor Davis Hanson warned us to “Brace Yourself For What’s Coming in 2024”, and here we are… pic.twitter.com/93BDfqN9yb — Adam Townsend (@adamscrabble) September 15, 2024

Veltri held a Sunday press conference for the FBI and other law enforcement agencies, briefing Americans about the second attempt on Trump’s life. The FBI wants us to believe that the same man who was forced to delete anti-Trump posts is capable of handling the investigation into what led and transpired on the golf course Sunday. Even if it were possible for Veltri to remain neutral in this case, it’s entirely inappropriate for him to be the face of the investigation.

Americans’ distrust of our institutions is at an all-time high. As well it should be. Luckily, the FBI is not the only agency tasked with investigating the latest attempt on Trump’s life. The Secret Service, Congress, and the Florida Bureau of Investigations are conducting their own probe into the security failures and motives that led to Routh knowing where Trump would be and gaining access to the golf course without anyone knowing.