Police Reportedly Arrest Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

The FBI reportedly took Sean “Diddy” Combs into custody in New York, Monday night.

Sources close to the situation reported that Diddy was taken to the FBI field office in Manhattan, after he was indicted by a grand jury, according to Rolling Stone. No further official information has been released at this time, but the music mogul’s arrest is believed to be in connection with the ongoing criminal investigation into alleged sex trafficking and other offences that have recently made headlines, according to TMZ.

The Department of Homeland Security executed two search warrants at Diddy’s Beverly Hills and Miami residences in March, after the allegations were made.

Combs’ arrest comes months after his estranged girlfriend, R&B singer Cassie Ventura, filed a sex trafficking and abuse lawsuit against the star in November.

Diddy quickly secured an undisclosed settlement with Ventura just one day after her lawsuit was filed, according to Rolling Stone. CNN released video footage of an instance of alleged abuse against Ventura in May. The video quickly went viral.

Six more women and one man have since entered into lawsuits against Diddy with allegations that range from sex trafficking to sexual assault, according to Rolling Stone. (RELATED: ‘You B*tches Want To Die Today’: Diddy Accuser Comes Forward With Allegations Of Brutality)

The Southern District of New York is reportedly overseeing the investigation into the allegations made against the music mogul.

This situation continues to develop and will be updated as new information becomes available.