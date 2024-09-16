Shakira Abruptly Exits Stage After Fan Attempts To Shoot Upskirt Video

Shakira abruptly left the stage in the middle of her performance this weekend, after a fan apparently refused to stop filming up her dress.

Video footage showed the famous singer dancing and belting out the lyrics to her new single “Soltera,” when she seemed to notice a fan filming right up her skirt. She was seen gesturing with her hand and using facial expressions to let the person know they had been busted and she wanted them to stop. She pointed at her eyes as if to say she was watching them, but that proved to be unsuccessful. When the fan apparently refused to stop, Shakira called it and walked off the stage.

Shakira was all smiles when she began performing.

She was wearing a short brown-gold dress that fit slightly loosely at the bottom, and she wore her hair down. She danced and gave fans a look at her signature dance moves as she moved her hips to the beat of the music.

The video showed the star becoming visibly frustrated when she appeared to notice the fan attempting to film the upskirt video. She pointed several times and waved the index finger of both hands to suggest that this situation had to come to a stop.

Shakira grabbed at the front and back of her skirt to block the view, and attempted to thwart their apparent efforts of shooting right up her skirt.

The music kept playing and the star attempted to move forward with her performance. She kept singing and dancing for a few frames, before she decided she simply couldn’t do it anymore.

She tugged at the hem of the skirt and threw another frustrated stare and gesture at the person, then turned around and walked right off-stage. (RELATED: Shakira Surprises Fans With Impromptu Performance At Times Square)

Shakira kicks off the North American leg of her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran world tour, Nov. 2.