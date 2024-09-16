Swimsuit Model Bianca Balti Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model Bianca Balti shared a health update Sunday on Instagram, and revealed she has been diagnosed with cancer.

Balti shared several photographs and videos to her social media account, as she documented her cancer journey. The famous model maintained a positive outlook despite her health crisis, and boasted a wide smile in every photograph.

“Last Sunday, I checked myself into the ER to find out that my lower abdominal pain was stage 3C ovarian cancer,” she told her 1.5 million fans. “It’s been a week full of fear, pain and tears but mostly love, hope, laughter, and strength. (check these pics out for proof, lol).”

Balti told fans she is “doing so much better,” and is “just blessed” that doctors had found the problem and had begun her treatment.

In one of her videos she said she just had “I had this surgery, they took off everything in my lower abdomen, but now, you know I have the chemo and everything ahead of me. ”

She spoke confidently in spite of being hooked up to oxygen in the video.

“But girl, I am doing so well, I swear to you, I have very, very, very high hopes for everything,” Balti said.

The model’s lengthy caption included more positive messaging as Balti expressed what she believes her future will hold.

“I have a long journey ahead, but I know I will beat this,” she wrote.

“For myself, my loved ones (my daughters are at the top of the list), and all of you who need strength, you can borrow some of mine cause I have loads,” she wrote to Instagram. (RELATED: Kate Middleton Provides Health Update Amid Cancer Battle)

“Life happens; give it a reason. So far, cancer has given me a chance to find beauty through life’s hurdles.”