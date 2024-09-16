Black And Decker Up And Nukes Entire Corporate ‘Diversity’ Effort, Activist Says

Stanley Black & Decker, the owner of popular hardware brands like Craftsman and DEWALT, is ditching many of its diversity efforts after conservative activist Robby Starbuck threatened to expose them, he told the Caller.

The company is dropping a number of DEI policies, including dismantling their DEI department and abandoning a mandate to buy from diverse suppliers, Starbuck told viewers in a Monday video he posted to X.

Big news: Last week I messaged executives at @StanleyBlkDeckr to let them know that I was planning to expose their woke policies. They also own DEWALT and Craftsman. Instead, they’re preemptively changing policy. Here are the changes: • Ending participation in the @HRC’s woke… pic.twitter.com/nI3PpsGbhW — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) September 16, 2024

The company was running a pronoun contest that awarded employees prizes based on how many of their fellow employees they could get to put pronouns in their e-mail signature, Starbuck said in the video.

Their healthcare plan also covered gender transitions for children of employees, according to Starbuck. (RELATED: ‘We Will Be Relentless’: One. Simple. Trick … And Corporations Scramble To Kill ‘Divisive’ Diversity Policies)

The Human Rights Campaign gave Stanley Black & Decker a perfect score on their Corporate Equality Index, he said, showing a screenshot. This is a list which ranks companies along a set of criteria, including whether or not they order supplies from sufficiently diverse sources.

The company said they will no longer be associating with the Human Rights Campaign, according to Starbuck. “I was told that by corporate, directly, period,” Starbuck said in his video.

The admission from the tool seller is just the latest in a number of reversals Starbuck has reportedly secured from major corporations. Ford, Harley-Davidson, Tractor Supply Co., John Deere and Lowe’s are just a few of the notable corporations who have reportedly ditched DEI in the wake of Starbuck’s digging into them.