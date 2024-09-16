Tito Jackson Dead Age 70

The family of Tito Jackson, brother of Michael Jackson, announced Sunday that he has passed away.

The announcement was made via social media in a joint Instagram statement from Jackson’s three sons, Taj, TJ, and Taryll. “It’s with heavy hearts that we announce that our beloved father, Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Tito Jackson is no longer with us,” the men wrote in the caption alongside a series of photographs of their dad. “We are shocked, saddened and heartbroken. Our father was an incredible man who cared about everyone and their well-being.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 3T (@3tworld)

“Some of you may know him as Tito Jackson from the legendary Jackson 5, some may know him as ‘Coach Tito’ or some know him as ‘Poppa T.’ Nevertheless, he will be missed tremendously,” the caption noted. “It will forever be ‘Tito Time’ for us. Please remember to do what our father always preached and that is ‘Love One Another.’ We love you Pops.”

An official cause of death has not been released at the time of writing.

Jackson was the older brother of the late Michael Jackson, forming the family group The Jackson 5. The band boasts such hits as “ABC,” “The Love You Save,” and “I Want You Back.” (RELATED: Blanket Jackson Attempts To Block His Own Grandmother From Using Michael Jackson’s Estate Money)

Following the band’s split, Jackson went on to record two albums. The most recent, “Tito Time,” came out in 2016.

RIP.

