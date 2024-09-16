Florida Police Say They Found Vast Arsenal In Raid Against 11-Year-Old

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood announced Monday that his office arrested a 11-year-old middle school student who allegedly threatened to shoot up his school.

Chitwood shared a photo and video allegedly showing the Florida middle schooler’s arsenal.

The officer wrote that the middle schooler, Carlo “Kingston” Dorelli, “had written a list of names and targets” and tried to play it off like “it was all a joke.”

As promised. We just arrested a Creekside Middle School student who made threats to commit a school shooting at Creekside or Silver Sands Middle School. He had written a list of names and targets. He says it was all a joke. pic.twitter.com/1yHHiD0pJj — Mike Chitwood (@SheriffChitwood) September 16, 2024

Chitwood listed the recovered weapons as “airsoft guns, fake ammunition, knives, swords and other weapons he was showing off to other students on video” and said that the student was “charged with a felony (making a written threat of a mass shooting).” Chitwood released a mug shot of the 11-year-old. (RELATED: Mother Of Georgia Shooting Suspect Called School Warning Of ‘Extreme Emergency’: REPORT)

At the house @VolusiaSheriff deputies recovered airsoft guns, fake ammunition, knives, swords and other weapons he was showing off to other students on video. For his actions, Carlo “Kingston” Dorelli (age 11) is charged with a felony (making a written threat of a mass shooting) pic.twitter.com/85iDpjVqk4 — Mike Chitwood (@SheriffChitwood) September 16, 2024

“Every time we make an arrest [of a student], your kid’s photo is going to be put out there and if I can do it I am going to perp walk your kid,” the sheriff announced in a video featuring Dorelli getting perp walked.

Chitwood vowed to do likewise to any “juveniles who are committing these felonies, threatening our students, disrupting our schools and consuming law enforcement resources” in future.

P.S. I can and will release the names and photos of juveniles who are committing these felonies, threatening our students, disrupting our schools and consuming law enforcement resources. You can expect video coming up next. — Mike Chitwood (@SheriffChitwood) September 16, 2024

Florida authorities recently received 54 false tips about imminent school shootings in one night, the New York Post reported. The scale of the false tips led to Chitwood vowing earlier in September during a press conference to take action by posting photos of juveniles engaged in such activity.