Whistleblower Report On First Trump Assassination Attempt Alleges ‘Multiple Failures’ Of Secret Service

A report published Monday revealed new whistleblower allegations regarding the Secret Service’s security failures and the attempted assassination on former President Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania.

Senator Josh Hawley’s office published a Whistleblower Report detailing the alleged “multiple failures” of the Secret Service and Department of Homeland Security (DHS). It also unearthed allegations that until now have not been public.

🚨🚨 NEW – Following the latest assassination attempt on ⁦⁦@realDonaldTrump⁩, I’m releasing a comprehensive Whistleblower Report on the multiple failures of Secret Service & DHS – including new allegations & numerous unanswered questions due to USSS stonewalling pic.twitter.com/Rxcim9N05U — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) September 16, 2024

A Secret Service spokesperson told the Caller the agency is aware of the report and “will continue to work with Congressional oversight committees in both the House and the Senate.”

Specifically, the whistleblowers allege the agent in charge of the Butler rally “failed a key examination during their federal law enforcement training to become a Secret Service agent,” according to the report. (RELATED: ‘We Live In Dangerous Times’: Secret Service, Local Officials Speak On Apparent Second Trump Assassination Attempt)

The document added that the agent was known as “low-caliber,” according to the whistleblowers.

The Secret Service’s intelligence units were also allegedly missing from Trump’s rally. The units are teams of agents that work “with state and local law enforcement to handle reports of suspicious persons,” according to the report. These units would have helped limit communication failures between law enforcement agencies, the document claims.

Additionally, whistleblowers allege that the hospital where Trump was treated after the shooting was not secured properly.

“The Secret Service site agent responsible for hospital security did not know what was going on and could not answer basic questions about site security,” the report claims.

Senator Hawley’s report also accused the Secret Service and DHS of not providing certain requested information he had requested, including a copy of the manpower request allegedly sent to OPO-Manpower for the Butler rally. (REPORT: Trump’s Second Would-Be Assassin Apparently Previously Donated To Democrats)

Read the full Report here 👇 https://t.co/bYbbbPabAY — Josh Hawley (@HawleyMO) September 16, 2024

The “lead advance agent” who is protecting a specific person usually sends in a “manpower request” to a corresponding field office, according to one of the whistleblowers.

The whistleblower alleged that “the manpower request did not include extra security resources because agents on the ground were told not to ask for them in the first place.” Included in the resources were CSD personnel and counter sniper units, according to the whistleblower.

Whistleblowers alleged to Hawley that the DHS “is leaning on Secret Service not to comply with documents requests from Congress,” according to the report.

The document also lists multiple questions that have yet to be answered, including the gunman’s motive for the attempted assassination. (RELATED: Trump Has Survived More Assassination Attempts Than Harris Has Campaign Interviews)

The Senate Permanent Subcommittee on Investigations are expected to release a report before the election concerning the security lapses at the Butler rally.