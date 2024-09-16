Wisconsin’s Tyler Van Dyke Ruled Out For Rest Of Season After Getting Knocked With Knee Injury Against Alabama: REPORT

My Hurricanes dodged a bullet with this one.

Tyler Van Dyke, the starting quarterback of the Wisconsin Badgers, has been ruled out for the rest of the 2024 campaign. (RELATED: A Man Of The People: Oklahoma State Head Coach Mike Gundy Epically Proves He’s So Much More During Press Conference)

According to a report Monday from BadgerExtra’s Colton Bartholomew, the senior quarterback will be out for the rest of the season after he suffered a knee injury during the opening drive in Saturday’s game against the No. 4 Alabama Crimson Tide.

Breaking (though expected): #Badgers QB Tyler Van Dyke suffered a significant injury against Alabama and is out for the year. https://t.co/SVbvQ51Uvo — Colten Bartholomew (@CBartWSJ) September 16, 2024

The transfer out of the University of Miami was knocked with his injury after he scrambled on a third down. He was then carted off the field and into the locker room, later making a return to the sideline while on crutches and having his leg in a brace.

Tyler Van Dyke is being looked at on the sideline after this hit pic.twitter.com/vxMl1OYpSM — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 14, 2024

Holy hell, man. I can’t help but to feel extraordinarily lucky as a Miami Hurricanes fan.

Tyler Van Dyke was a huge part of the reason why he had such a horrific season in 2023, and now here in ’24, he’s out here getting injured for the rest of the campaign. And then on the flip side, our current QB1 Cam Ward is absolutely killin’ it!

The U needed this kind of good luck.