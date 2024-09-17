‘America’s Got Talent’ Contestant Emily Gold Dead By Apparent Suicide At Age 17

Emily Gold, a high school dancer and cheerleader who appeared on “America’s Got Talent,” died Friday by apparent suicide. She was 17.

The Los Osos High School student and reality show contestant was found dead under a bridge on the eastbound 210 Freeway in Rancho Cucamonga, California, at 11:52 pm. Law enforcement sources said it is believed Gold jumped from an overpass and landed on the freeway below, according to TMZ. The San Bernardino Coroner’s Office confirmed Gold’s death, according to People.

The California Highway Patrol Public Information Officer Rodrigo Jimenez said that “officers from the California Highway Patrol Rancho Cucamonga area responded to a pedestrian down in lanes,” according to People.

“When the officers arrived, they located a female, 17 year old, who was struck by at least one other vehicle in the carpool lane on eastbound 210,” Jimenez said. “The female did succumb to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Initial reports indicate The California Highway Patrol received 911 calls about a pedestrian that had been hit in the carpool lane, and they were able to confirm that at least one vehicle ran over Gold, when they arrived on-scene, according to TMZ. The vehicle did not stop, and it’s unclear if the driver was even aware that he had hit an individual, according to TMZ.

There were no suicide notes found at the scene or on her person, according to TMZ. (RELATED: Bon Jovi Heroically Saved Woman’s Life, And It’s All Caught On Video)

Gold wowed the crowd with her Los Osos High School dance team on “America’s Got Talent” in May, and earned a standing ovation from Simon Cowell. The group made it to the quarter finals, where they were eliminated in August.