Kamala Harris’s Latest Celebrity Endorsement Resembles An Al-Qaeda Hostage Video

Billie Eilish and Finneas officially endorsed Kamala Harris for president over Donald Trump in a joint Instagram video Tuesday.

Their odd endorsement couldn’t have been any less enthusiastic, and could very well have been written by Harris herself. The forced, overly-scripted reading gave off Al-Qaeda hostage vibes, and just kept getting weirder and weirder, until it finally came to an end. The words couldn’t have rolled off Eilish’s tongue more forcefully or awkwardly than they did here.

JUST IN: Singer Billie Eilish tells her fans to vote for Kamala Harris, who received no votes in the primary, because of “democracy.” This energy is off the charts. Eilish appeared to get a script from the Kamala Campaign as she cited “democracy” and “Project 2025” in… pic.twitter.com/KGuiLjk4tr — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 17, 2024

The clip was released in honor of national voter registration day, and began with Finneas speaking, but the entire recording lacked personal connection and authenticity.

“We are asking you to please join us in going to IWillVote.com to check your status,” he said robotically.

Eilish rolled her eyes strangely before launching her part in the seemingly forced video.

“We are voting for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz because they are fighting to protect our reproductive freedom, our planet, and our democracy,” she said.

Right on cue, in a perfectly rehearsed, emotionless manner, Finneas lent his two cents to the conversation.

“We can’t let extremists control our lives, our freedoms, and our future,” he said.

“The only way to stop them and the dangerous Project 2025 agenda is to vote and elect Kamala Harris.”

Just when we thought this staged, lackluster performance couldn’t get any worse, Eilish took the spotlight again and eerily said, “Vote like your life depends on it because it does.” (RELATED: ‘In Our Kamala Era’ Ads Are Already A Thing)

Maybe her life does -since it seems she was pushed into creating this clip, but the rest of us aren’t as convinced by her messaging.

Finneas and Eilish are the most recent celebrities to throw their support behind Harris, the most notable of voices being Taylor Swift, who also announced she is voting for Harris.