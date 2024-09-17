Editorial

Boban Marjanovic Is Sadly Leaving The NBA (And The US At That)

SALT LAKE CITY, UT - APRIL 11: Boban Marjanovic #51 of Houston Rockets laughs during warmups before their game against the Utah Jazz at the Delta Center on April 11, 2024 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Chris Gardner/Getty Images)

Andrew Powell Sports and Entertainment Blogger
Noooo! Say it ain’t so!

Boban Marjanovic, a veteran NBA center and one of the coolest guys in the league, has inked a deal with EuroLeague club Fenerbahce (Turkey) after nine campaigns. His agency Excel Sports confirmed the news. (RELATED: Golden State Warriors Have ‘Dreams’ Of Adding Both Giannis Antetokounmpo And Jimmy Butler In The Future: REPORT)

With that being said, his contract does include a player option where he’ll be able to get out of his deal just in case he gets interest from an NBA team, according to a report from ESPN. So you know what that means: We might see Boban back in the NBA in the future! *fingers crossed*

Listed at a whopping 7-foot-4, Marjanovic suited up for six franchises during his time in the NBA, with the past two being for the Houston Rockets. His career stat line was 3.5 points-per-game and 3.6 rebounds-per-game.

Ahh, man…

How is the NBA gonna survive without this?

This is some depressing stuff… Farewell, Boban.