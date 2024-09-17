Boban Marjanovic Is Sadly Leaving The NBA (And The US At That)

Noooo! Say it ain’t so!

Boban Marjanovic, a veteran NBA center and one of the coolest guys in the league, has inked a deal with EuroLeague club Fenerbahce (Turkey) after nine campaigns. His agency Excel Sports confirmed the news. (RELATED: Golden State Warriors Have ‘Dreams’ Of Adding Both Giannis Antetokounmpo And Jimmy Butler In The Future: REPORT)

With that being said, his contract does include a player option where he’ll be able to get out of his deal just in case he gets interest from an NBA team, according to a report from ESPN. So you know what that means: We might see Boban back in the NBA in the future! *fingers crossed*

Listed at a whopping 7-foot-4, Marjanovic suited up for six franchises during his time in the NBA, with the past two being for the Houston Rockets. His career stat line was 3.5 points-per-game and 3.6 rebounds-per-game.

After nine straight seasons in the NBA, veteran center Boban Marjanović is joining perennial Turkish power Fenerbahçe, his agency @excelsm confirms. I visited recently with Boban in Slovenia and wrote about his hopes of extending his NBA career here: https://t.co/UwET5IQuGo — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) September 17, 2024

Ahh, man…

How is the NBA gonna survive without this?

Boban Marjanović’s last act on an NBA court was to ensure Clippers fans got free chicken sandwiches by bricking two free throws. Farewell to a giant and a gentleman. pic.twitter.com/AcbUjikqqo — Mike Beauvais (@MikeBeauvais) September 17, 2024

This is some depressing stuff… Farewell, Boban.