CNN’s Harry Enten Breaks Down Historically Low Number In One Key Group Ahead Of 2024 Election

CNN senior data reporter Harry Enten pointed out on Tuesday how the percentage of undecided voters is historically lower than in previous elections.

Enten explained that the 2024 election contains the lowest level of undecided voters in the 21st century, as 4% of voters currently deem themselves as “undecided” as of Tuesday. Comparatively, 10% of voters were undecided, while 8% fit into that category in 2020.

“4% of voters say they are undecided. That is just half the level that we saw in 2020, well less than the 10% that we saw at this point in 2016,” Enten said. “So the bottom line is, Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are focusing their attention on this tiny, tiny sliver. Much lower than we’re used to, in fact, it’s the lowest level of undecideds that we’ve seen in polling [at] this point [in] this entire 21st century.”

WATCH:

Most of the undecided voters, 30%, classified the economy and inflation as their top issue, while another 28% said they do not have a top issue. Enten said the percentage of those lacking a top issue makes it difficult for either Vice President Kamala Harris or Republican nominee Donald Trump to appeal to them. (RELATED: CNN’s Harry Enten Reveals Demographic Responsible For Kamala Harris’ Growing Momentum)

“[The undecideds] may care more about the characteristics of the candidates themselves rather than the issues that they represent,” Enten continued. “But I think that you get this large chunk of undecideds, the large chunk within the undecideds that say there’s no top issue. That makes it difficult of the campaigns to go after them because what exactly are you going to talk about to the folks who say, ‘Wait a minute, we don’t have a top issue.'”

Eten outlined how nearly three-quarters of Trump supporters, 72%, consider the 2024 election to be the “most important election” of their lifetime, while 70% of Harris supporters say the same. Nearly one-quarter of undecideds, 24%, believed this election was the most important.

“So the bottom line is, they don’t think there’s that much on the line going on here, and that is, I think, why they’re willing to stay back and just say, ‘You know what? I don’t particularly like either of these folks, I don’t think this is the most important election, so you know what? I’m gonna continue to be undecided.’ Of course, there’s just 4% of them, but that 4% is gonna make all the difference in the world come November,” Enten said.

Enten said on Thursday that Harris’ support among young voters is historically lower than it has been for past Democratic nominees. The vice president is leading voters aged 18-29 by 15 points, dropping from President Joe Biden’s 28-point lead in 2020.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.