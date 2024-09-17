Colorado Man Uses His Truck To Pull Off Risky Maneuver On Highway, Helping Save Lives

A Colorado man put his safety on the line to save a driver who lost consciousness on the highway Friday, Sept. 6, Denver7 reported.

Ryan Myrick said he was driving when he noticed a car veering dangerously across several lanes of traffic, according to Denver 7. Realizing the driver was unresponsive, Myrick acted quickly, using his own truck to stop the out-of-control vehicle before it could cause a major accident.

“I’m honking, screaming, yelling, no response,” Myrick said, recalling the tense moments before he decided to intervene, the outlet reported. “I get my truck in front of hers, I stop and let her just bam, right into the back of me.”

Ryan Myrick noticed an out of control car on the highway on Friday, Sept. 6. When he realized the driver was unconscious, he sacrificed his truck to keep her from crashing into traffic. @SamPenaTV talked with Myrick about the terrifying moment.https://t.co/IS3PxUcPcI — Denver7 News (@DenverChannel) September 16, 2024

After positioning his truck in the car’s path to bring it to a stop, Myrick rushed to check on the driver, who had lost consciousness at some point. Soon after, an off-duty police officer and an off-duty nurse also stopped to assist. The driver regained consciousness and was given medical care at the scene.

Myrick, who has not been able to contact the woman, said he spoke to her briefly before she was taken away by medical personnel.

“I’d like to just know that she’s doing ok,” he said.

Despite his truck suffering some damage, Myrick remains unfazed.

“I would do it again without hesitation,” he concluded.