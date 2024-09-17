Daily Caller Reporter Exposes CBS News’ Dem Ties Ahead Of Network Hosting Vance-Walz Debate

Daily Caller reporter Reagan Reese called out CBS News’ ties to the Democratic Party on Tuesday, predicting former President Donald Trump’s campaign will “hit back” against the alleged bias as the outlet is expecting to host the upcoming vice presidential debate.

Following the first presidential debate against Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, ABC News’ moderators David Muir and Linsey Davis received backlash for alleged bias against the former president as they had fact-checked him multiple times throughout the night. While on the “War Room,” Reese detailed the donations CBS News’ leadership has made to the Biden campaign as the outlet is expected to host a debate between Republican Ohio Sen. J.D. Vance and Democratic Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz.

“So CBS News is set to host the vice presidential debate. CBS News’s executive leadership alongside its parent organization, Paramount Global, have their leadership riddled with Democratic donors. There are several Paramount board members who have donated thousands of dollars to the Biden campaign in 2020, as well as some CBS News leadership,” Reese said.

“The Paramount CEO has donated to the Biden campaign before. The CBS president has donated to the Biden campaign before. It’s important to note with the CBS president, she donated while she was at ABC News and has not donated since,” Reese continued. “But this is the type of stuff that we expect to see the Trump campaign be concerned about and hit leading up to the vice presidential debate, especially after the controversy with the ABC debate and the bias you saw with the moderators there.”

Reese continued to state how Americans were “taken aback” following the presidential debate hosted by ABC News, noting how she predicts the Trump campaign will begin to “expose CBS for being biased.” (RELATED: CBS News’ Leadership Riddled With Democratic Donors. They’re Also Hosting Next Debate)

WATCH:

Daily Caller White House Correspondent @reaganreese_ joined @nataliegwinters today on @Bannons_WarRoom to discuss her story on CBS News’ leadership, which is rife with Democrat donors. Check it out! ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/CZ8SwcJn25 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) September 17, 2024

“I think we saw the Trump campaign really hit CNN and ABC ahead of both debates on their past bias and their connections to the Biden campaign and how they have supported them in the past,” Reese said. “And so I expect to see that again with the CBS debate, especially I think Americans were kind of taken aback at what transpired during the ABC News debate and how the moderators just seem to be teaming up on Donald Trump, how they only fact-checked Donald Trump, but never fact-checked Kamala Harris, despite her making multiple false statements.”

“And so, yes, I expect to see as we get closer to this vice presidential debate, especially as it’s expected to be kind of this last debate in the 2024 presidential cycle, we don’t expect to see a third debate, the Trump campaign expose CBS for being biased, and hopefully they’ll be using the Daily Caller reporting to do so,” Reese continued.

Following the presidential debate, X users called out ABC moderators for singling in on Trump during their fact-checking and interrupting him multiple times. However, the alleged bias against the former president has been argued by Republicans and other politicians over the years, calling out how Democrats have unfairly covered the former president.

Democratic political pundits like Democratic strategist James Carville have previously advocated for corporate media outlets to increase their bias against Trump as the presidential election has continued in order to ensure a win for Harris. During a recent interview on “The Sage Steele Show,” Fox News’ Maria Bartiromo highlighted how Trump has been “polarizing to so many people,” leading to an “incredible unfairness” of reporting on him and his administration.

