ESPN’s Mel Kiper Delivers Absolutely Epic Rant About Bryce Young, And He Couldn’t Be More Right In The Process

Just Mel Kiper out here Mel Kipin’!

The 2024 season has gotten off to an absolutely horrendous start for the Carolina Panthers, and as a result, the team has made the move to change their starting quarterback from former No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young to NFL veteran Andy Dalton.

Young has tallied just 245 passing yards, no touchdowns and three interceptions in two games this season.

Carolina made a heavy investment into Young, trading top draft picks away and star wide receiver D.J. Moore over to the Chicago Bears so they could land the 2023 NFL Draft’s first selection. That’s when they went with the product out of the University of Alabama, with Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud going to the Houston Texans. (RELATED: Kansas City Chiefs Reuniting With Kareem Hunt To Replace Injured Isiah Pacheco)

On paper, it looks like the H-Town got the better quarterback, but if you ask ESPN analyst Mel Kiper Jr., he actually has 100% of the blame for Young’s struggles directed at the Panthers.

Making an appearance Tuesday on “Get Up,” Kiper went on a brilliant rant regarding Young being benched, and my man ripped ’em!

“I think mishandle is the word because when you drafted Bryce Young, you knew he was an outlier,” ranted Kiper. “Like, Russell Wilson was bigger. Taller, but only 5’10″ and three quarters. That opened it up for the 5’10″ quarterback. But Russell Wilson was 205 [pounds], 208 coming out. Not 180.”

Mel Kiper with an All-Time Mel Kiper rant for the ages on Bryce Young. pic.twitter.com/Hhb54yjl0i — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 17, 2024

David Tepper needs to sell the team. Point, blank, period.