‘Feels Like It Flowed From A Poll’: David Axelrod Says Kamala Harris Needs To Avoid ‘Meandering’ Answers On Economy

Former Obama advisor David Axelrod said Tuesday on a podcast that Vice President Kamala Harris is still struggling to “sound organic” on her responses to economic policy questions.

In mid-August Harris began to unveil her economic plans, however, critics quickly pushed back on her ideas of a federal ban for “corporate price gouging” to address high grocery store prices and a $25,000 housing credit for first-time homebuyers. During an episode of “Hacks on Tap,” the former Obama advisor stated his one “critique” of the vice president would be how she addresses economic questions during interviews.

“I have one critique, okay, because, just because I do, and that is, you look at that debate and she was, I mean obviously she deconstructed Trump and he helped a lot. But you look at her answer on the abortion rights issue and she was utterly passionate,” Axelrod said.

“On the economic issue, she’s still trying to find the right voice, and she’s drawing on her bio and I think bio is really important,” Axelrod continued. “But she did an interview in Philly … her first answer in the debate on the economy wasn’t that strong, her answer in Philly was her meandering and she’s drawing on her own personal bio to say, ‘I’m more like you, I’ll be for you.’ And it doesn’t feel organic. It feels like it flowed from a poll.”

Axelrod continued to state Harris should begin to view the “middle class” as her “clients,” highlighting how most have been “screwed by the system.” (RELATED: Fox Business Host Tears Into Dem Pollster Who Attempted To Defend Harris’ Economic Plans)

LISTEN:

“It started occurring to me, you guys, that she’s a prosecutor. She’s actually prosecuted people who’ve screwed working. She ought to think about this like a case, right? And like a case she’s prosecuting and middle class people, working people around the country, are her clients, and put a little edge into the fact that a lot of people have gotten screwed by the system,” Axelrod said. “The system is biased and she’s gonna fight on the side of those folks. I think she’d be more comfortable in that role than the way she’s answering these questions.”

Harris had been called out by Republicans for neglecting to sit down with the press and answer concerns regarding her stance on multiple left wing policies she has flip-flopped on. While Harris eventually sat with CNN’s Dana Bash at the end of August, she neglected to detail her reasoning behind changing her stance on issues like banning fracking, and stated that despite her flip-flops her “values” have not changed.

Harris additionally appeared for an interview with 6ABC Philadelphia’s Action News on Friday and rambled about her middle-class upbringing and lawns when asked how she plans to make life more affordable for Americans.

